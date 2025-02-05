Anyway, here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene gushing about a twice-impeached convicted felon being a Buddha-licious fox

When I think about someone who’s the picture of health, they eat green vegetables, drink water, go for walks, work out, and don’t spend all their time ranting and raving. After all, anger isn’t good for you. But according to the brilliant Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump is, um, healthy? And hot?

Recommended Videos

Greene posted on X on Feb. 4, 2025 that she’s “so impressed at how good President Trump looks.” That would be a bonkers statement on its own, but she continued, “He’s healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise.” Then Greene added, “He has more energy than everyone around him especially the nasty fake news.” Yes, all those journalists doing their jobs and fact-checking Greene and Trump’s dangerous, disgusting, and wrong statements are so unhealthy. Maybe if RFK Jr. gets confirmed, that will change?

I’m so impressed at how good President Trump looks.



He’s healthy, sharp, and incredibly wise.



He has more energy than everyone around him especially the nasty fake news that ask him the most America LAST pathetic questions.



It’s just so great to have a POTUS that is more than… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 5, 2025

Greene’s comments echo something Republicans love to talk about: Trump’s supposed “energy.” For years now, everyone has been treated to frequent attempts to convince the public that he’s doing great. In 2015, Dr. Harold Bornstein said Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” In 2023, Dr. Bruce Aronwald had only positive things to say about Trump’s health.

According to Trump, he’s so healthy thanks to his golf game. When he was interviewed on The Joe Rogan Experience before the Nov. 2024 election, Trump noted treadmills are “really boring” (no one, not even workout equipment, is safe from his insults). Therefore, he’s all about golfing. But also according to Trump, he’s both terrible at using a treadmill but also the best at it. He said, “I was never one that could, like, run on a treadmill” before claiming that Walter Reed’s doctors said he was so “unbelievable” they turned up the incline on the machine several times. So, basically, Trump’s word salad is alive and well.

Back in 2018, Trump claimed he works out. He said, “I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that. I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think.” Oh yes, the wonderful exercise routine of “this” and “that.” Oh wait, Trump actually doesn’t believe exercise is a positive thing. Remember when Evan Osnos wrote in The New Yorker that Trump thinks “a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy”? In Trump’s mind, people will “die young” if they work out. I guess I should expect the Grim Reaper to arrive soon considering all the hours I’ve put in doing yoga, barre classes, and strength training.

Of course, the easiest rebuttal is that a President infamous for his fast food love can’t possibly be healthy, but with all the MAHA stuff going on, I don’t want to demonize fast food right now. If enjoying the occasional French fry is wrong, then I don’t want to be right.

So I’ll just say to Greene: on the subject of attractive politicians, let’s take a moment of silence for the outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s beautiful hair. So lovely. Even Ivanka Trump couldn’t get enough of Trudeau’s good looks when she met him in 2017 (much to the older Trump’s dismay, I’m sure). Besides the many differences between the two leaders (one actually cares about human rights, for one thing), you just can’t compare their hairstyles. Also, Trudeau actually works out. According to Men’s Health, people have seen him surfing and jogging. Sorry, Marjorie, Trudeau’s governing hasn’t been perfect, but if anyone is healthy, good-looking, and wise, it’s the outgoing leader of the place Trump wishes he could take over.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy