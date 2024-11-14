Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert in the House of Representatives
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 17: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-FL) (L) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sit together as the House of Representatives elects a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in an move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party.
Category:
Politics
News

Lauren Boebert pauses her Matt Gaetz salivation to promise that Americans are being ‘kept in the dark’ about underwater space aliens

It's people like this who make the government sooo efficient.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 02:29 pm

Proving that we are at the top of a very long slide, Donald Trump has announced his nominee for attorney general, and it’s none other than Matt Gaetz. It’s criminals all the way down. Why shouldn’t a man under investigation for underage sexual abuse control legislatures and public interest? If a Fox News talking head can be nominated as secretary of defense and a potential Russian asset placed at the head of the national intelligence, all bets are off.

Recommended Videos

While Americans and senators alike reel at the potential appointment, at least one person is completely on board. Single brain-cell organism and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert couldn’t be more excited to see her fellow crony appointed to a roll several pay grades higher than he deserves. She took to X to show her support after the announcement.

https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1856801718484570539

Boebert’s joy over Gaetz’s appointment doesn’t come as a surprise. The pair are two prongs of the MAGA hardliner fork tirelessly backing Donald Trump. They appeared in court together, sitting behind the former president to show their support, and have stood by each other in the legislative arena for years. She shot off four tweets in less than an hour to remind Gaetz of just how far the two have come together – but Gaetz has yet to respond to her praise.

Luckily for Americans everywhere, Boebert could still find the time to ask hard questions between lavishing love on her colleague. She was one of many members of the House Oversight Committee to sit in on a hearing about UFO transparency. The committee has spent more than a year seeking to uncover secret government research into extraterrestrial life and UFOs.

In the  “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” hearing — which sounds more like a poorly written X-files fanfiction than an official governmental board — four experts were questioned about the government’s research of UFOs. Boebert is all for government transparency and she needed a few items cleared up for herself. She questioned the experts about rumors of alien-human hybrids and whether human genetics could be enhanced by extraterrestrial DNA.

“There are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids.” She continued, “Are any of you familiar with that? Yes or no?”

The experts were unfamiliar with the material, leaving Bobert room to pivot to another unceasing mystery: is Atlantis real? While she didn’t actually call it Atlantis, we know a mythical underwater city when we hear mention of one.

“Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters which could indicate a base or presence between the ocean’s surface,” Boebert queried. “Are there any technological capabilities that have been observed in these oceanic UAPs to defy our current understanding of physics or human engineering capabilities?”

Her question was, again, unanswered.

With hard-hitting questions that produce answers as clear as mud, it’s not surprising Boebert won her reelection. She may have had to switch districts to do it, but it’s clear she is exactly the kind of person MAGA needs running this country.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.