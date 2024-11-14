Lauren Boebert pauses her Matt Gaetz salivation to promise that Americans are being ‘kept in the dark’ about underwater space aliens

Proving that we are at the top of a very long slide, Donald Trump has announced his nominee for attorney general, and it’s none other than Matt Gaetz. It’s criminals all the way down. Why shouldn’t a man under investigation for underage sexual abuse control legislatures and public interest? If a Fox News talking head can be nominated as secretary of defense and a potential Russian asset placed at the head of the national intelligence, all bets are off.

While Americans and senators alike reel at the potential appointment, at least one person is completely on board. Single brain-cell organism and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert couldn’t be more excited to see her fellow crony appointed to a roll several pay grades higher than he deserves. She took to X to show her support after the announcement.

https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1856801718484570539

Boebert’s joy over Gaetz’s appointment doesn’t come as a surprise. The pair are two prongs of the MAGA hardliner fork tirelessly backing Donald Trump. They appeared in court together, sitting behind the former president to show their support, and have stood by each other in the legislative arena for years. She shot off four tweets in less than an hour to remind Gaetz of just how far the two have come together – but Gaetz has yet to respond to her praise.

Luckily for Americans everywhere, Boebert could still find the time to ask hard questions between lavishing love on her colleague. She was one of many members of the House Oversight Committee to sit in on a hearing about UFO transparency. The committee has spent more than a year seeking to uncover secret government research into extraterrestrial life and UFOs.

In the “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” hearing — which sounds more like a poorly written X-files fanfiction than an official governmental board — four experts were questioned about the government’s research of UFOs. Boebert is all for government transparency and she needed a few items cleared up for herself. She questioned the experts about rumors of alien-human hybrids and whether human genetics could be enhanced by extraterrestrial DNA.

“There are rumors that have come up to the Hill of a secretive project within the Department of Defense involving the manipulation of human genetics with what is described as non-human genetic material for the enhancement of human capabilities, hybrids.” She continued, “Are any of you familiar with that? Yes or no?”

The experts were unfamiliar with the material, leaving Bobert room to pivot to another unceasing mystery: is Atlantis real? While she didn’t actually call it Atlantis, we know a mythical underwater city when we hear mention of one.

“Are there any accounts of UAPs emerging from or submerging into our waters which could indicate a base or presence between the ocean’s surface,” Boebert queried. “Are there any technological capabilities that have been observed in these oceanic UAPs to defy our current understanding of physics or human engineering capabilities?”

Her question was, again, unanswered.

With hard-hitting questions that produce answers as clear as mud, it’s not surprising Boebert won her reelection. She may have had to switch districts to do it, but it’s clear she is exactly the kind of person MAGA needs running this country.

