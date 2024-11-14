What happened to Pete Hegseth on Fox News?

If you’re a regular viewer of Fox & Friends Weekend, you’re probably familiar with Pete Hegseth’s outspoken style and conservative stance.

For years, Hegseth has been a key fixture on Fox News, where he’s known for his commentary on issues related to the military, patriotism, and what he calls the “woke” changes happening in America’s armed forces. But recently, he’s made headlines for something entirely different—and it has nothing to do with his role as a Fox News co-host.

What happened to Pete Hegseth?

It seems Trump is hellbent on electing as many “unique” individuals into office. On Nov. 12, following his 2024 election win, Hegseth was nominated to be the next U.S. Secretary of Defense. For those who know him as a TV host and military veteran, this nomination was a surprise twist that even caught some of his friends off-guard. One of his Fox colleagues reportedly expressed shock, noting that Hegseth would now be stepping into a role with enormous responsibilities: overseeing the Department of Defense, which employs close to three million people. That’s a big leap from his role on television.

Hegseth’s nomination makes sense in some ways—he’s a decorated Army veteran with service in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay. But running an organization as massive as the Pentagon is a different kind of challenge, and critics argue that his experience as a Fox News personality doesn’t necessarily prepare him for the complexities of leading the nation’s defense.

While some Republicans in Congress have shown support for Hegseth’s nomination, not everyone is convinced he’s the right pick. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska seemed taken aback when she heard the news, mentioning that Hegseth’s name had not come up among potential candidates she’d heard discussed. Others in Washington have expressed concerns over Hegseth’s tattoos, which reportedly include symbols associated with far-right groups and his removal from the National Guard unit tasked with protecting President Biden during the 2021 inauguration due to alleged extremist ties.

Why is Pete Hegseth even on Trump’s radar?

Over the years, Hegseth has used his platform to criticize the Pentagon’s adoption of “social justice” policies, arguing that diversity and inclusion efforts are hurting recruitment and readiness. He’s been vocal about his belief that women should not serve in combat roles, a position he reiterated in a recent interview in The Shawn Ryan Show podcast. Hegseth’s views on military culture also align closely with Trump’s “America First” vision, and his television presence is something Trump values highly.

Hegseth’s journey from Fox News host to potential Secretary of Defense highlights the influence of media personalities in today’s political sphere. His nomination reflects Trump’s tendency to choose Cabinet members who are not only aligned with his policies but also have a media profile that can help amplify his message. Hegseth’s transition from morning talk show host to a leading defense official will be one to watch, especially as he navigates Senate confirmation hearings where his lack of senior military administration experience will likely be a focal point of questioning. For Hegseth, however, this marks a defining moment in his career, as he moves from delivering opinions on national defense to actually shaping the policies that will impact the U.S. military for years to come.

