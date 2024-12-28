‘Divorce. Soon’: Laura Loomer predicts ‘nasty breakup’ in Donald Trump’s future as she unmasks his godfather in a day

It’s about to get ugly. Grab a hazmat suit and uncork the nastiest moonshine you’ve got stashed away because the GOP implosion is upon us.

Recommended Videos

We’re talking about a meltdown that’s going to drag down not just one, but two heavyweights, with Elon Musk, the internet politician, at the epicenter. Musk, who’s been basking in his 15 minutes of fame as a policy pundit, is about to get a harsh lesson in MAGA politics – poke the bear too many times and you’re bound to get mauled, or at least that’s the gospel according to Saint Laura Loomer‘s latest sermon on X.

Divorce



Soon — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 28, 2024

The drama started when Musk agreed with a post calling Americans “retarded.” Meanwhile, DOGE co-head, Vivek Ramaswamy, didn’t miss the opportunity to pile on, branding American culture as “mediocre.” Ouch. Not a great move when you’re in Trump’s “America First” inner circle. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist called for “Child Protective Services” to check on Musk, likening him to a “toddler.”

Steve Bannon refers to Elon Musk as a toddler. pic.twitter.com/VETEBec7ha — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 28, 2024

Even Matt Gaetz, who’s been fighting against his own naughty woes, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, with her nostalgic tales of her construction business days, were quick to voice their disdain. They didn’t mince words about their discontent with these “tech bros” trying to engineer their way through America’s immigration policy. According to them, if we keep on this path, America will just keep “importing foreigners to plug the leaks” while sidelining the homegrown talent.

We welcomed the tech bros when they came running our way to avoid the 3rd grade teacher picking their kid’s gender – and the obvious Biden/Harris economic decline.



We did not ask them to engineer an immigration policy. https://t.co/hgCZTJ0ba9 — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) December 26, 2024

Musk, not content with merely ruffling feathers, decided to go full-on schoolyard tyrant. Instead of stepping back, he doubled down, turning his social media platform into what some might call a digital dictatorship. Laura Loomer found herself stripped of her blue checkmark soon after criticizing Musk, who smugly hinted that such punishments were just desserts for those who “play stupid games.” This prompted Loomer to blast Musk as a “free speech fraud,” escalating the feud to new heights.

Now, Loomer is predicting a “divorce” in the political realm, though she cunningly left out the names of the estranged couple. Yet, anyone who’s been paying attention can read between the lines— it’s none other than Trump and Musk. These two have been flaunting what seemed like an endless summer bromance, with Trump going so far as to dub Musk his “First Buddy.” The meme lords have been already churning out jokes about Trump being Musk’s “First Lady.”

We were hardly engaged to them. Lol nasty breakup sure — Riley Anna ✝️ #AmYisraelChai (@LadyKellDiva) December 28, 2024

The hints of this impending split, however, suggest that there’s only room for one alpha in the MAGA pack and Trump’s notoriously limited tolerance for sharing the spotlight might soon spell the end for this honeymoon phase. The former reality TV kingpin could be gearing up to deliver the mother of all “you’re fired” kiss of death to his beau. Watch as Musk’s already black, shriveled heart implodes into a singularity of despair, and Loomer dances on the ruins of his online kingdom like a deranged ballerina. It’s the ultimate revenge fantasy for anyone who’s ever been banned, blocked, or belittled by the powers that be.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy