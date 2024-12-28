Marjorie Taylor Greene announces she is ‘that old,’ insults Americans, and declares war on Elon Musk – all in one verbal diarrhetic move

Would it really be the holidays without a bloated diatribe from self-appointed everything expert and annoying rabble-rouser Marjorie Taylor Greene? Luckily, we don’t have to find out because the Queen of Mean released just that on her X account. It’s a doozy!

Some quick background: The MAGA movement, spearheaded by President-elect Donald Trump, is at odds with itself over H-1B Visas. If you’re not familiar with it, these visas are a way to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations like medicine or tech.

The issue blew up after Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk criticized American workers, saying they don’t have enough work ethic. Specifically, Ramaswamy upset MAGA by saying Americans “venerated mediocrity over excellence.”

“A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers … If you grow up aspiring to normalcy, normalcy is what you will achieve.”

Shots fired! Not to worry, MAGA, your Queen to the rescue! Well. not really. She was ready to share a bit of the ol’ American “tough reality.” You see, she “owned a construction company for decades” and “yes” she’s “that old,” so she knows a thing or two about workforce issues. *cough* Right *cue eye roll*

She proceeded by throwing some not-so-subtle shade at Elon Musk by calling out the “big MAGA voices with large social media platforms throwing down their opinions” — he already shadow-banned Laura Loomer for the insult and clearly, Greene is itching to join her. She said if we want more talented and well-paid “AMERICAN” workers then there are going to have to be “hard and necessary changes” and if that’s not done then America will keep “importing foreigners” to “plug the leaks.”

So what’s the problem? As per Greene, too many young people are “killing their bodies and minds on alcohol and drugs” and “earning useless college degrees” and spending too much time trying to be famous on social media and not enough time learning a trade.

Yeah, so all we have to do is “change” our education system, and then “create a culture” that is respectful, and then “cut government waste/spending/regulations in order to produce a healthy robust economy.” Once that’s done, we’ll have an amazing economy that won’t need foreigners anymore. You know, like they did in Germany before World War II!

It’s amazing how she has all the answers, isn’t it? It’s all so simple and we just couldn’t see it. Did everyone immediately praise her genius? Unfortunately, but understandably, not.

Good gracious, I came out of Christmas bliss to see arguments about American labor vs H1-B imported labor and MAGA split over this issue.



Good, that means everyone is engaged in saving this country.



Here is some tough reality for some of you:



There are some big MAGA voices… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 27, 2024

While Greene’s misguided attempt was to be in favor of the American people, like everything she does, her twisted method left many fuming over her tone-deaf description why the average individual is not getting the jobs being doled out to foreigners.

MTG, did you see how well insulting the American people went for Vivek and Elon?



Americans are resilient, intelligent, and hardworking. They are being discriminated against in the interest of cheap labor.



Have you read the stories of tens of thousands of young men who can't… — Unfiltered Truth (@UnfiltdTruth) December 27, 2024

Someone had to question Marj’s expertise on the subject since she believes that owning a construction business and being old is enough to preach about H1B visas and the controversy surrounding it.

She just said she owned a construction business so understands what the whole h1b biz is about — Nick (@pramisnicolas) December 28, 2024

The question remains, is the H1-B Visa just taking jobs from Americans and paying less? According to data from the American Immigration Council, H1-B workers complement American workers and help expand the labor market and keep wages up, which in turn helps the economy.

Facts are not as exciting as yelling though, and Greene knows that.

