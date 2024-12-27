Forgot password
‘Did the sun rise from the west today?’: Nikki Haley actually took a break from her usual platitudes to rip into Vivek Ramaswamy

Is it friendly fire? Oh, wait, Republicans are not friends with each other.
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 27, 2024 10:30 am

Even Republicans don’t like Republicans. Exhibit A: the feud between Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. The infighting at the GOP primaries was peak entertainment, and Haley is here to entertain us again.

Like every drama with Republicans, this story starts with an X post. Ramaswamy decided to place the blame for America’s shortage of homegrown engineering talent on the country’s culture. Government policy and industry challenges have nothing to do with it; according to Ramaswamy, it’s all because of our culture. He claimed Americans celebrate prom queens over math geniuses, hence, mediocrity above excellence.

Meanwhile, Haley took a strong jab at Vivek’s remarks. “There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley said. Ramaswamy must be making Haley relive the GOP primaries. We rarely see Haley join the Trump camp idiocracy; she usually sticks to diplomatic platitudes. After the calmer post-campaign stretch, it’s unusual to see Haley in this light.

So, what’s Haley so salty about, except for Ramaswamy’s unhinged statements? What happened during the Republican primary season? Trump didn’t join any of the debates, so someone had to fill the space for drama. Haley called Ramaswamy “scum” on debate night after he referenced her daughter. Ramaswamy retaliated by calling Haley a “fascist.” They eventually cooled off, but evidently, the truce didn’t hold. Is this a case of bruised egos? Or, Ramaswamy’s statement was just that stupid?

Ramaswamy is set to co-chair a brand-new “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside Elon Musk — an announcement that led to more than a few double-takes in Silicon Valley. Ramaswamy belongs to a new wave of conservative tech moguls who, while supporting immigration crackdowns, also argue for more leeway to hire foreign-born engineers. Yes, this is not contradictory at all. Trump just has to “close the border” and hang up a sign, “Engineers welcome.” Infighting in the GOP is happening so often now that the Haley-Ramaswamy feud feels like another episode in a TV show. Whether the sun is rising from the West or not, at least the GOP has found a way to entertain us all.

