‘How dare they use childish insults!’: Vivek Ramaswamy’s claim about ‘dumb and juvenile’ Dems is immediately shot down with shortlist of horrific GOP nicknames

After years of wearing “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts and cajoling nicknames from “Sleepy Joe” to “Laughin’ Kamala,” MAGA Republicans are finally calling for an end to the childish nonsense. But only, of course, when it comes to their people.

Recommended Videos

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has personally been called a “fraud” by Donald Trump — and much worse by MAGA supporters — recently took to X to call for an end to the name-calling. Of course, the era of terrible nicknames was ushered under Ramaswamy’s preferred candidate, but that doesn’t fit the entrepreneur’s narrative, now does it?

This whole “they’re weird” argument from the Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest. It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches “diversity & inclusion.” Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 29, 2024

While Ramaswamy didn’t specify who the left was calling weird, most assume it refers to Trump’s deeply unpopular Vice-Presidential pick, JD Vance. The fledgling senator is wildly underqualified (he’s been in politics for less than a year) and has made some pretty inflammatory comments over the years. He claimed that childless people shouldn’t be allowed to vote, basically started a war with cat lovers after declaring that they were “miserable at their own lives,” and is so bad at public speaking that even Fox News cuts him short.

Truly, Vance makes it too easy to mock him, and yet, Democrats seem to be sticking with “weird” to describe the oddball choice for the second most powerful position in the country. Ramaswamy’s comment section of the post was littered with innocuous replies declaring various Republican representatives weird.

“Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please,” Ramaswamy demanded, unaware that, were irony a river, he’d be past his eyes in its murky water. The Republican camp hasn’t worried about policy — beyond how Trump can use it to help his wealthy friends or bend non-Christians to their will — since the man started “campaigning.” Even the terrifying project 2025 lives in limbo, with the former president denying any knowledge of it multiple times even as his potential cabinet members push the dangerous agenda.

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex weighed in on the drama, telling Ramaswamy, “Being obsessed with repressing women is goofy. Trying to watch what LGBTQIA+ people do all the time is abnormal. Punishing people who don’t have biological children is creepy.”

But the best and only necessary reply came from Brian Krassenstein, who threw out a list of childish, stupid, and rude nicknames coined by the former Cheeto in Chief himself.

I nearly choked on my coffee!



Yeah how dare they use childish insults! REALITY CALLED:



1. Joe Biden: Sleepy Joe," "Crooked Joe," "Basement Biden," "Beijing Biden," "Slow Joe"



2. Hillary Clinton: “Crooked Hillary," "Lyin' Hillary," "Beautiful Hillary"



3. Ted Cruz: “Lyin'… pic.twitter.com/A4hj7EWyYw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 29, 2024

The incomplete list of terrible nicknames looks like something a kindergarten student might produce, and the MAGA idiots who flocked to the post did absolutely nothing to make it seem less juvenile. More than one replied with the oh-so-clever retort, “When Trump does it, it’s funny.” I haven’t heard anything that childish since sitting in my high school English class.

The hypocrisy of Republicans never misses. This election, much like the last two Trump has been involved with, seems to blur the boundaries of our reality. Truly, every day it seems like the MAGA Camp’s absurdity is far closer to fiction than it is to reality.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy