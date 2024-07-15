Why is far right Conservative masterplan Project 2025 bad?

A lot of negative press surrounding a potential second Donald Trump presidency focuses on his many personal flaws. And while the convicted felon is a terrible choice because of those issues, the really scary part of a Trump win would be his ability to unleash an extremist right-wing agenda known as Project 2025.

Project 2025 is a series of policy platforms put forward by the influential conservative think-tank The Heritage Foundation. While the near-1000 page document mentions some long-time Republican talking points, like sacking thousands of government workers and giving massive tax cuts to the wealthiest in society, it also has plenty of terrifying policies that would make the world in The Handmaid’s Tale seem like a decent place to wake up one day.

Trump continues to deny knowledge of Project 2025, despite lots of evidence that shows he is aware of it, including the fact he has given keynote speeches at Heritage events where Project 2025 was widely publicized.

BREAKING: In a stunning leak, Donald Trump gave the keynote address at the Heritage Foundation where he announced the work the foundation did (Project 2025) would be crucial to his policy goals. Retweet so all Americans know Trump will enact Project 2025.pic.twitter.com/6oGLli1qVG — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 11, 2024

But why is Project 2025 bad? Sadly, there isn’t enough bandwidth on the internet to list every single terrible thing about it, but we have written the handy guide below to help you navigate through the misinformation. Next time you need to explain to a brainwashed MAGA member why Trump will be so dangerous, you’ll hopefully be able to use this article to outline just why a Republican win (driven by The Heritage Foundation) would be devestating for America.

Creating a poor economy

Republicans have long been considered the party of economic competence, despite their incredibly poor performance when it comes to measures like GDP and keeping the national debt low.

Project 2025 would continue this, putting forward proposals like decimating corporate and income taxes, abolishing the Federal Reserve, and returning to the gold standard.

In theory, lower taxes sound great, but the reality of this would be an increased tax burden being placed on lower and middle-class Americans, while corporations and the ultra-wealthy continue to hoard wealth they don’t need. And, while the Federal Reserve certainly has its issues (like every organization), putting its functions in the hands of sycophants and idealogues is certain to lead to short-termist thinking that will damage America.

A return to the gold standard would also most likely lead to massively increased economic instability, as it did in the sixties. The gold standard would also likely harm America’s ability to finance national defence, something vital in a world where Russia is on the war path in Europe and China continues to agitate in Asia.

Trampling on women’s rights

We cannot underestimate how bad Project 2025 being implemented would be for women. Access to healthcare is the biggest issue, with things like abortion and even contraception being heavily restricted if not outright banned.

However, it’s not just healthcare that would be at stake. No-fault divorces are in the firing line, and a “biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family” would be implemented. This would hugely decrease options for women, thus making them more likely to stay in unhappy and abusive relationships, and giving them little recourse to gain economic freedom.

Dismantling democracy and removing personal freedoms

One of the main planks of Project 2025 is placing the entire federal bureaucracy under direct control of the president. This would mean organizations like the Department of Justice would lose their independence and opens up the opportunity for political violence against the president’s opponents to be legalized.

Personal freedoms and rights gained through years of struggle are also under attack, with Project 2025 specifically eliminating protected groups while increasing the power of certain religious blocks. Additionally, freedoms like gay marriage would be banned, and parents would be given control over what their children can learn at school, opening the door to a growth in debunked beliefs like creationism and anti-vaccine ideologies. Prayer would also become legal in schools, destroying the wall between government and religion that was a founding principle of America.

Engendering violence and removing safety regulations

Anti-immigration rhetoric has long been an important Republican rallying cry, but those from other countries and ethnicities are not the only group under increased risk of violence if Project 2025 were to be implemented, although they would certainly be the first to suffer.

Law enforcement presence at the southern border would be increased massively, as would the powers of those officers to utilize violence. Visa categories for those escaping crime and human trafficking would also be taken away.

Legal citizens would also see many vital safety regulations stripped away, with entities like OSHA massively limited so that companies can make more money at the expense of their employees’ health. Child labour laws would also be massively reduced.

Destroying the environment

Despite increasingly destructive weather patterns, climate is not a big concern for Republicans. Project 2025 seeks to make the situation even worse so that energy corporations can increase profits, pledging to “stop the war on oil and natural gas.” Carbon-reduction programs would be replaced too, and the EPA would be heavily restricted in terms of its already lax powers.

