‘Kamala isn’t winning voters’: Vivek Ramaswamy once again thinks he knows things, but his inner sore loser is already starting to show 

Vivek Ramaswamy, the self-proclaimed wunderkind of the Republican party, fancies himself a towering intellect among his dimwitted colleagues like Marjorie “Jewish Space Lasers” Greene and Lauren “GED Barbie” Boebert.

However, the failed candidate simply can’t resist flapping his gums from the sidelines. Despite being derided as a “fraud” and a “total joke” by his orange overlord Donald Trump, Ramaswamy still pathetically simpers and grovels at the former president’s feet. His latest Twitter tantrum, sniping that “Kamala isn’t winning voters because she’s ‘bringing them hope.’ She’s rising in the polls because the media is propping her up,” positively drips with jealousy and resentment.

Kamala isn’t winning voters because she’s “bringing them hope.” She’s rising in the polls because the media is propping her up. This isn’t complicated. https://t.co/8CpOM2y4NA — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 14, 2024

In reality, Harris is running circles around the low-energy Trump, and it’s not just some media mirage. Her campaign kickoff ignited a genuine grassroots enthusiasm, with adoring crowds flocking to her rallies. This is in stark contrast to the collective shoulder shrug that greeted Biden’s narcoleptic campaign before he dropped out. Meanwhile, Trump’s sparsely-attended snoozefests have him so mired in crowd envy that he’s raving about Harris’ supporters being “faked by AI“. Sad!

Trump fatigue is real.



pic.twitter.com/6WRkR9sodf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 11, 2024

The cold, hard numbers don’t lie. Polls show Harris whipping Biden’s margins in the crucial battlegrounds of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. The race is now a dead heat, a far cry from the comfortable lead Trump enjoyed just months ago. What’s more, Harris is raking in the cash. Her campaign raised a whopping $284 million in the first half of 2024, dwarfing Trump’s $217 million haul (via Forbes). She’s also making inroads with crucial demographics like young voters, voters of color, and independents who Biden struggled with. Sure, Harris will have to flesh out her policy chops as the campaign marathon wears on. But for now, she’s riding a tidal wave of momentum.

To claim that her surge is just some media-manufactured mirage is purely a coping mechanism. It’s lazy, reductive thinking — the kind of facile analysis one might expect from a D-list Trump today. Vivek ought to employ what’s left of his cognitive resources to recognize that it’s not the New York Times or CNN filling up those large Harris rallies — it’s everyday Americans hungry for a return to competence and sanity in the White House.

At the end of the day, Ramaswamy’s sour grapes and laughable hot takes just expose him as the pint-sized political lightweight he is. If this is the incisive brilliance he’s bringing (despite his Ivy League pedigree and Silicon Valley sheen) to the table, no wonder he’s eating the dust of such intellectual giants as Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum. Time to swallow that pride, Vivek, and embrace the sweet, familiar sting of defeat. After all, being a forgettable also-ran is the one thing you’ve actually excelled at.

