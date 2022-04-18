Ever since the lovably-chubby Thor began bantering with Rabbit— er, Rocket, and later joined the Guardians of the Galaxy crew on their ship at the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans have been clamoring for a Thor and GoG crossover.

With the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, for which a new trailer dropped just earlier today, we’ll get just that — members of the Guardians gang teamed up with Thor.

The latest teaser trailer shows us that what’s left of the core of the crew will most definitely be in Thor: Love and Thunder. We see Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), as well as Rocket and Groot’s characters, voiced by Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, respectively, leading us to infer they’ll be along for the ride. Kraglin Obfonteri, played by Sean Gunn, is also slated to appear in the upcoming Thor flick.

“That was definitely something we found while we were doing the Avengers and people seemed to like it,” Pratt told Yahoo! Entertainment in an interview, alluding to fans’ enjoyment of the sides pairing up. “So Taika (Waititi) had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two.”

Well, how much of the ride they’ll be along for isn’t quite clear, but the teaser trailer starts where we left off, with Thor and the Guardians departing Earth and going through a quick montage showing Thor getting back in shape — physically and mentally — after all that’s happened, including the fall of Asgard, “The Snap” that led to him playing video games on a couch for a long period of time, and the ultimate battle with and fall of Thanos (and the death of another Avenger, Iron Man).

Halfway through the teaser trailer, Pratt’s Star-Lord is heard, then seen giving Thor advice for his upcoming struggles, as it appears they’ve dropped him off and are parting ways. There’s even a moment of levity, as Star-Lord is looking into the eyes of his friends and fellow Guardians — Drax, Mantis, Rocket, Groot, and Nebula — but Thor keeps moving with him, trying to lock eyes.

“Remember what I told you. If you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love,” Star-Lord tells Thor, as his eyes keep following Star-Lord’s sightline.

Will the Guardians come back around and help Thor save the day at the end of the film? Will the ending of Thor: Love and Thunder set up more crossover action (and banter) to come, in the releases of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year, and next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The latest in the Thor saga is set to hit theaters on July 8.