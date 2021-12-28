Tiffany Haddish opened up about her breakup with Common during a recent interview on Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee.

Speaking with host Jason Lee, Haddish admitted that she was one of the last people to learn that the breakup between her and Common was going public. She didn’t learn that the breakup would appear in an issue of People until her publicist called to inform her that her team wouldn’t be making a comment. This, paired with comments from Common’s own interview with Lee, left Haddish “disappointed,” according to the interview.

Common— who’s real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn —spoke with Lee earlier this month, admitting in the interview that he and Haddish’s relationship was taking a backseat to their careers. He spoke kindly of Haddish and their year-long relationship but said they ultimately came to the decision to split after realizing that they weren’t putting enough energy into each other.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship,” Common said. “Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

Noting that the duo “came to the understanding” to split, Common praised Haddish but admitted that a half-baked relationship wasn’t in the cards for them. The couple ultimately decided “that this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other but to not be in a romantic relationship, because we won’t be able to give to that.”

During Haddish’s mid-December interview, she admitted —after some pushing from Lee— that, while the breakup was mutual, Common may have been a larger factor in their ultimate decision to split. While the duo did agree that their busy schedules were getting in the way of a deep and thriving relationship, she acknowledged that Common may be “the type of person that never really settles with somebody.”

“Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” the 42-year-old comedian said. “I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

With some urging from Lee, Haddish admitted that this was a “PC answer” and confessed that there were some hard feelings over the breakup. She was taken off guard in late November when their split was made public via a report in People. Despite noting that she is “fine” with the breakup, Haddish revealed that she wasn’t given a heads-up that the news was going public. Despite this, she wished Common well and noted that the future presents “new opportunity.”

“I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them,” she said. “But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

For now, the Girl’s Trip actress is looking to the future. While another long-term relationship with a famous partner is unlikely in the short term, Haddish is fully willing to “f**k one” should the opportunity ever arise.