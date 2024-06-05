TikTok reacts to Eminem reentering his Slim Shady phase with brutal lyrics

Eminem has never really been one to hold back in his raps, but his new single “Houdini” has been slammed for being particularly brutal and controversial. The lyrics are getting a lot of attention, and not all of it is positive, which is why some fans have taken to TikTok to discuss what’s happening.

Recommended Videos

Some Eminem fans feel his sound has changed, and he’s reentering his Slim Shady era from 24 years earlier. TikToker dacultureblog created a video commenting on “Why Slim Shady is back” and highlighted some of the lyrics in “Houdini.” He reveals that “people are not happy about the lyrics” and gives examples. These include how Eminem raps a line about R. Kelly and the “black guy pees,” which dacultureblog laughs about and points out is a “double entendre.”

He continues, “Pretty straightforward lyrics. If you don’t get it, you’re probably too young … maybe ‘black guy pees,’ Black Eyed Peas … R. Kelly … y’all get the point.” The lyrics are likely a reference to R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct allegations. Another example TikToker dacultureblog highlights is how Eminem takes aim at Megan Thee Stallion by referencing how she was shot (the incident occurred in 2020 when rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot).

In “Houdini,” Eminem raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?” TikToker dacultureblog refers to this topic as “the one that is getting everyone cooked right now” and clarifies that it was “not a diss or anything.” He continues, “Was it unprovoked? Duh, who cares, it’s Eminem. I am kinda sorry for the people cause if people think that this is bad … it’s about to get worse.”

Eminem’s lyrics are a touchy subject, but many fans have defended the rapper. The comment section on dacultureblog’s video has been flooded with messages from fans who think people are overreacting.

Fans react to Eminem reentering his Slim Shady era

Comments on the post include, “Eminem lyrics WAS the ‘mean tweets’ before Twitter existed. This is Slim Shady, he’s like the GenX Beetlejuice in real life, y’all kept saying his name, here ya go,” and “All of these are still lighter Eminem bars some people never listened to Kim, or The way I am, guilty conscience etc.”

Some Eminem fans have also questioned why people are so offended this time. “Have you ever heard any eminem song ever?” a comment reads. A TikTok user also commented on how the lyrics in “Houdini” are not as controversial as some of Eminem’s earlier material. “The funny thing is if you compare this to previous stuff, this song is pretty much Sesame Street,” a comment reads. Another fan weighed in, writing, “I been saying that tbh, Houdini was very tame compared to what Eminem can ACTUALLY do. bro can be very unhinged.”

Some people have claimed Eminem has delivered much more brutal diss tracks before. “I honestly don’t care, because I grew up with his music,” a comment reads. “Like sure he writes those lyrics but if you look back he is well talks/friends with anyone that he talks about. It’s EMINEM.” Another fan agreed, writing, “This new album is for us … those who grew up with slim shady … kids arent ready for whats coming … HE’S back.”

Is Slim Shady back?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy