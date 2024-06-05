TikToker explains backlash Eminem has received over "Houdini"
Image via dacultureblog TikTok
Category:
News

TikTok reacts to Eminem reentering his Slim Shady phase with brutal lyrics

The real Slim Shady has, once again, stood up.
Image of Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 08:18 am

Eminem has never really been one to hold back in his raps, but his new single “Houdini” has been slammed for being particularly brutal and controversial. The lyrics are getting a lot of attention, and not all of it is positive, which is why some fans have taken to TikTok to discuss what’s happening. 

Recommended Videos

Some Eminem fans feel his sound has changed, and he’s reentering his Slim Shady era from 24 years earlier. TikToker dacultureblog created a video commenting on “Why Slim Shady is back” and highlighted some of the lyrics in “Houdini.” He reveals that “people are not happy about the lyrics” and gives examples. These include how Eminem raps a line about R. Kelly and the “black guy pees,” which dacultureblog laughs about and points out is a “double entendre.”

He continues, “Pretty straightforward lyrics. If you don’t get it, you’re probably too young … maybe ‘black guy pees,’ Black Eyed Peas … R. Kelly … y’all get the point.” The lyrics are likely a reference to R. Kelly’s sexual misconduct allegations. Another example TikToker dacultureblog highlights is how Eminem takes aim at Megan Thee Stallion by referencing how she was shot (the incident occurred in 2020 when rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot).

In “Houdini,” Eminem raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?” TikToker dacultureblog refers to this topic as “the one that is getting everyone cooked right now” and clarifies that it was “not a diss or anything.” He continues, “Was it unprovoked? Duh, who cares, it’s Eminem. I am kinda sorry for the people cause if people think that this is bad … it’s about to get worse.” 

Eminem’s lyrics are a touchy subject, but many fans have defended the rapper. The comment section on dacultureblog’s video has been flooded with messages from fans who think people are overreacting.

Fans react to Eminem reentering his Slim Shady era

@dacultureblog

Eminem facing backlash for new song #foryou #eminem #megantheestallion #rappers #hiphop #hiphopmusic

♬ Stargazing (Slowed + Reverb) – Marcelo De Carvalho

Comments on the post include, “Eminem lyrics WAS the ‘mean tweets’ before Twitter existed. This is Slim Shady, he’s like the GenX Beetlejuice in real life, y’all kept saying his name, here ya go,” and “All of these are still lighter Eminem bars some people never listened to Kim, or The way I am, guilty conscience etc.” 

Some Eminem fans have also questioned why people are so offended this time. “Have you ever heard any eminem song ever?” a comment reads. A TikTok user also commented on how the lyrics in “Houdini” are not as controversial as some of Eminem’s earlier material. “The funny thing is if you compare this to previous stuff, this song is pretty much Sesame Street,” a comment reads. Another fan weighed in, writing, “I been saying that tbh, Houdini was very tame compared to what Eminem can ACTUALLY do. bro can be very unhinged.”

Some people have claimed Eminem has delivered much more brutal diss tracks before. “I honestly don’t care, because I grew up with his music,” a comment reads. “Like sure he writes those lyrics but if you look back he is well talks/friends with anyone that he talks about. It’s EMINEM.” Another fan agreed, writing, “This new album is for us … those who grew up with slim shady … kids arent ready for whats coming … HE’S back.” 

Is Slim Shady back?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What happened to Eric Bolling, the Fox News host who sent images of his privates to female co-workers?
Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Ê (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Ê (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Ê (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
What happened to Eric Bolling, the Fox News host who sent images of his privates to female co-workers?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle swallows 2nd ‘bitter pill’ as King Charles ignores real threat and Prince Harry’s big sacrifice to cut him off
Meghan Markle with Prince Harry_King Charles
Meghan Markle with Prince Harry_King Charles
Meghan Markle with Prince Harry_King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle swallows 2nd ‘bitter pill’ as King Charles ignores real threat and Prince Harry’s big sacrifice to cut him off
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Do-nothing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that Americans are fed up with do-nothing Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speak to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives after a meeting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol on May 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. Last week Greene threatened to move forward with a 'motion to vacate' over her dissatisfaction with the Speaker's handling of the government funding legislation.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speak to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives after a meeting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol on May 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. Last week Greene threatened to move forward with a 'motion to vacate' over her dissatisfaction with the Speaker's handling of the government funding legislation.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speak to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives after a meeting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol on May 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. Last week Greene threatened to move forward with a 'motion to vacate' over her dissatisfaction with the Speaker's handling of the government funding legislation.
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Do-nothing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that Americans are fed up with do-nothing Republicans
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Where is Meghan Markle from?
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Meghan Markle from?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Eric Bolling, the Fox News host who sent images of his privates to female co-workers?
Fox Host Eric Bolling sits on the panel of Fox News Channel's "The Five" as pundit Bob Beckel rejoins the show at FOX Studios on January 17, 2017 in New York City. Ê (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
What happened to Eric Bolling, the Fox News host who sent images of his privates to female co-workers?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 5, 2024
Read Article All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
The Battle of Earth Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
All 60 MCU heroes set to return for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director’s ‘Avengers 5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle swallows 2nd ‘bitter pill’ as King Charles ignores real threat and Prince Harry’s big sacrifice to cut him off
Meghan Markle with Prince Harry_King Charles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle swallows 2nd ‘bitter pill’ as King Charles ignores real threat and Prince Harry’s big sacrifice to cut him off
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Do-nothing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that Americans are fed up with do-nothing Republicans
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speak to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives after a meeting with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol on May 7, 2024 in Washington, DC. Last week Greene threatened to move forward with a 'motion to vacate' over her dissatisfaction with the Speaker's handling of the government funding legislation.
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Do-nothing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that Americans are fed up with do-nothing Republicans
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Where is Meghan Markle from?
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Where is Meghan Markle from?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 4, 2024
Author
Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.