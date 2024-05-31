Eminem putting on his Robin mask in "Houdini" music video
via YouTube / Eminem
Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?

Well, the real Slim Shady is back, back again.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|
Published: May 31, 2024 06:29 pm

Many people are always pleased whenever Eminem decides to drop new music. His recent release, “Houdini” is even more exciting as it’s a throwback to his infamous alter ego, Slim Shady, the style that turned him into a household name.

Eminem is one of the most prolific and highly-regarded rappers of all time. He has been in the music industry for almost three decades, and he’s getting ready to release his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). His highly-anticipated new record doesn’t have an official release date, but its release window is set around mid-2024, and Eminem has just released his first single, “Houdini.”

Why is Eminem’s new single controversial?

Despite some fans’ excitement for the new song, people online aren’t happy with Eminem’s new track, as it has ruffled some feathers with its controversial lyrics. Mind you, Eminem was never one to shy away from putting his inside thoughts into songs, with many of them being quite dark or rough. As for “Houdini,” Eminem’s 2002 hit song, “Without Me,” sampled in his latest release, explained it best: “‘Cause we need a little controversy / ‘Cause it feels so empty without me.”

The new song came with a star-studded music video directed by Rich Lee. The video features cameos from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Pete Davidson, among others. it shows Eminem wearing the Robin costume from the “Without Me” music video, alongside other wannabes Slim Shadys. However, this isn’t the problem, but one of the song’s lyrics.

During a verse, the rapper sings: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?” This is just typical Eminem, rapping relevant pieces of pop culture for shock value. However, this didn’t sit right with many people.

The reference comes after Megan Thee Stallion’s public assault trial with her ex, rapper Tory Lanez. The rapper was convicted for shooting her in the foot during an argument, and Megan Thee Stallion went through hell trying to convince everyone of the assault before the trial began. Lanez is currently serving his sentence.

Naturally, nothing is off-limits for Slim Shady. However, his lyrics might’ve worked in the early 2000s, but now people want to hold him accountable for this. Well, Eminem himself said he’s going to make his career “disappear” in the “Houdini” short teaser.

Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.