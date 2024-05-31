Why is Eminem getting backlash for his latest song, ‘Houdini’?

Many people are always pleased whenever Eminem decides to drop new music. His recent release, “Houdini” is even more exciting as it’s a throwback to his infamous alter ego, Slim Shady, the style that turned him into a household name.

Eminem is one of the most prolific and highly-regarded rappers of all time. He has been in the music industry for almost three decades, and he’s getting ready to release his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). His highly-anticipated new record doesn’t have an official release date, but its release window is set around mid-2024, and Eminem has just released his first single, “Houdini.”

Why is Eminem’s new single controversial?

Despite some fans’ excitement for the new song, people online aren’t happy with Eminem’s new track, as it has ruffled some feathers with its controversial lyrics. Mind you, Eminem was never one to shy away from putting his inside thoughts into songs, with many of them being quite dark or rough. As for “Houdini,” Eminem’s 2002 hit song, “Without Me,” sampled in his latest release, explained it best: “‘Cause we need a little controversy / ‘Cause it feels so empty without me.”

The new song came with a star-studded music video directed by Rich Lee. The video features cameos from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Pete Davidson, among others. it shows Eminem wearing the Robin costume from the “Without Me” music video, alongside other wannabes Slim Shadys. However, this isn’t the problem, but one of the song’s lyrics.

During a verse, the rapper sings: “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?” This is just typical Eminem, rapping relevant pieces of pop culture for shock value. However, this didn’t sit right with many people.

Eminem’s career has largely been built on being shocking and provocative to certain audiences … Being 51 years old and taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion?



Out of touch. https://t.co/IpLdFBqOCx — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) May 31, 2024 This man really using female rap beef to cling onto his declining career I’m crine — imani 2.0 (@mafiapositions) May 31, 2024

The reference comes after Megan Thee Stallion’s public assault trial with her ex, rapper Tory Lanez. The rapper was convicted for shooting her in the foot during an argument, and Megan Thee Stallion went through hell trying to convince everyone of the assault before the trial began. Lanez is currently serving his sentence.

Megan thee stallion needs to come in and body Eminem bc Houdini was bad.



"I'm about to reach in my bag, bruh" is a heinous line and I turned off the video as soon as I heard him use bruh again in the next line



And Dr. Dre is also an abuser who beat the shit out of women — Kyla Hsia (@kylahsia) May 31, 2024 So many men in Hip Hop have disrespected Megan Thee Stallion and even more of them have been silent. And I know that associating Eminem with Hip Hop and not Yelling Pop is a stretch. But for the sake of an argument please follow my point. — Drew (@HeyImVeryDrew) May 31, 2024

Naturally, nothing is off-limits for Slim Shady. However, his lyrics might’ve worked in the early 2000s, but now people want to hold him accountable for this. Well, Eminem himself said he’s going to make his career “disappear” in the “Houdini” short teaser.

