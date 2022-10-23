TikTok’s ‘Hot Girls’ are taking it to the polls

Hot Girls Vote is a name that is taking over the internet by actively campaigning to register eligible voters. That’s a big deal with the election coming up. Voting can change the course of the future, and the trending social media campaign is making that clear everywhere it can.

In 2020, many people eligible to vote between the ages of 18 and 29 voluntarily opted out of the process. That’s a huge number of possible votes. If they are encouraged to register for the elections coming up, that’s enough to make anything happen that day. Most of these campaigns are neck-and-neck, and activating a huge amount of votes like that can sway the outcome one way or the other.

Our future and our rights are on the ballot:Bodily autonomy.Abortion access.Same-sex marriage.Clean air and… Posted by NextGen America on Thursday, October 20, 2022

That’s why it’s a big deal. NextGen America is a huge organization that inspires the youth to register to vote and they educate potential voters on the issue. Billionaire Tom Steyer created it in 2013 and it’s been actively involved in the political process ever since. Hot Girls Vote is a gender-neutral initiative designed to spread the word on their website as well as across all social media they can possible reach.

https://t.co/Vc0hbps1S9

GET A FREE 💚💚dope af 💚💚 STICKER — HOTGIRLSVOTE (@HotGirlsVote) April 20, 2020

With over 4,000 followers and 80,000 Likes on TikTok, they’re off to a decent start on that platform. The NextGen America Facebook profile has 275,000 followers and that’s nothing to sneer at. They care passionate about the issue, and one way to make the kind of change in this world is to vote. Hot Girls Vote makes it as easy as it can possibly be to register. Then, get to the polls because that’s what counts.