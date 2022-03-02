President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address before the United States Congress on Tuesday night, and despite his best attempts to reach across the aisle to the Republican party, his speech was regularly interrupted and heckled by freshman lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

The pair’s theatrics were so over the top, in fact, that now people are clamoring for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to play the duo in this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open.

At one point during Biden’s address, as he spoke about securing the United States border and reforming immigration law, Greene and Boebert attempted to get a “build the wall” chant going.

But arguably, an even lower moment saw Boebert shouting over Biden as he spoke about battlefield conditions that lead to cancer diagnoses in veterans. In reference to the 13 service members who died in an attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, she yelled, “13 of them!” just before Biden evoked the name of his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 after serving in Iraq.

“Her disruption was inappropriate, especially given the substance of the comments that the president was making at the time, which is to continue this way, which is to protect service members and our veterans,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) told NBC News. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) added: “It’s something that I think that there’s a place. That’s not the place to do that.”

But as one photo of Greene and Boebert began circulating online, people couldn’t help drawing the connection to the blonde and brunette comedians.

“SNL cold opener needs Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to make an appearance and take these two on,” tweeted GOP political strategist Jeff Timmer.

“When you see an Amy Poehler and Tina Fey skit manifest in front of your eyes,” wrote another user.

One user remarked that if someone had told her it actually was Fey and Poehler, she would have believed it.

Musician Suresh Singaratnam reimagined Greene and Boebert in the Woman Yelling at a Cat meme, which yet another user shared, writing: “Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, please do something!”

But not everyone is on board with having Fey and Poehler portraying madames frick and frack. “I like that Tina Fey always trends whenever a politician has brown hair,” tweeted comedy writer Broti Gupta. And while it’s obviously delightful whenever Fey and Poehler turn up together, yet another user reminded us that SNL already has a perfectly good Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon.

In any case, whether it’s Fey and Poehler, McKinnon and Strong, or some other combination of comedians, it seems unlikely that the long-running NBC sketch series will ignore the events that transpired during Biden’s speech.