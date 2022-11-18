Tom Brady has Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin on his team in ’80 for Brady’ trailer

It’s time to go crazy for Tom Brady with the release of the new trailer starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four best friends taking the road trip of a lifetime. 80 For Brady is an upcoming Paramount film chronicling a true story that you won’t want to miss.

The trailer for the film was released today and highlights everything from Tom Brady bobbleheads to Gronk-erotica, which is totally a thing. The best friends soon realize that watching the game on television isn’t as exciting as the real thing, especially when Brady and the Patriots head to the 2017 Super Bowl LI.

So, what do they do next? Hop on a plane to get a front-row seat to the action.

The thing is, they don’t exactly have tickets to the big game, so as they land in the big city, they’ve got no plans but to show up and get in.

Fans will remember that Super Bowl LI was a big one, with Brady hailed the game’s MVP after pulling off the most significant comeback win in the history of the Super Bowl; so we’d say they picked the perfect game to risk it all for.

Of course, the trailer packs a lot of laughs, but there are also a few moments when we see high emotions from the best friends, one saying that she really needs this trip; there’s a heaviness to her statement like there’s some heartbreaking secret she’s holding.

When you have four best friends who have experienced so much life together, they learn to be there for the good times and the bad, here’s hoping this trip is one for the ages. With epic guest stars and some of the greatest in the game, this movie is a can’t-miss for sports fans and anyone who enjoys a good laugh.

You can see 80 for Brady when it premieres in February of next year.