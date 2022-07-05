‘Top Gun: Maverick’ shares buff and glistening BTS video 24 hours after everyone’s eaten themselves into a coma

Top Gun: Maverick is still soaring to new heights in theaters worldwide, and audiences can’t get enough. More than three decades since Top Gun hit theaters in 1986, a fresh new storyline began captivating audiences, and the new recruits were easy to root for — and fawn over.

Both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick have iconic beach scenes, and while the sport they’re playing is different, the appeal is very similar. Toned bodies, glistening skin, and a break in the serious nature of the story for some good old-fashioned competition and eye candy to boot.

Not that fans need more of a reason to see Top Gun: Maverick — again or for the first time — but the Paramount U.K. Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes video of the beach football scene, and it’s just what the doctor ordered.

Go behind the scenes of that beach football scene! 😍 #TopGunMaverick is in cinemas now. pic.twitter.com/fhIp4FuixU — ParamountUK (@ParamountUK) July 5, 2022

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick immediately knew that the beach scene was an important one. The volleyball scene in Top Gun is still one of the most talked-about movie scenes in the history of entertainment — and they knew fans would have big expectations this time around.

The new scene didn’t disappoint, and what’s more incredible is that they had a blast doing it. The cast laughed as they played on the beach between adding reps and working out before filming began. Sure, there is the whole “fun and games” aspect, but it’s a lot of hard work. They had big shoes to fill, and they hit the ball out of the park or — for the sake of football terminology — scored a touchdown.

You can see Top Gun: Maverick in theaters now.