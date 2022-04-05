Social media posts harassing Megan Thee Stallion have come back to haunt Tory Lanez, who was taken into custody on Tuesday after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge found the Canadian rapper in violation of a protective order.

Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison for felony assault charges stemming from a July 2020 incident in which he allegedly fired a semiautomatic gun at the “WAP” rapper’s feet, injuring her. After hearing nearly an hour of arguments, the judge determined that tweets from Lanez earlier this year “seem to be clear messages” directed at Megan.

“[You] can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one … not today,” Lanez tweeted back in February, to which Megan quickly responded with receipts.

“Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case,” tweeted senior Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillion. “Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order.”

Megan has found herself on the receiving end of a lot of misogynistic garbage since coming forward with the allegations, which she was initially hesitant to report. In an October 2020 New York Times op-ed, the 27-year-old explained why she eventually decided to come forward.

I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man. After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place. My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted. After a lot of self-reflection on that incident, I’ve realized that violence against women is not always connected to being in a relationship. Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will.

Per Dillion’s tweets, a new trial date has been set for Sept. 14.