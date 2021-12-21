Trevor Noah files suit against New York hospital claiming negligence

Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and an orthopedic surgeon for negligence after receiving a botched procedure back in November 2020.

In the Supreme Court documents obtained by Page Six on Dec. 18, The Daily Show host states that the Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Riley J. Williams was “careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner.” Noah claimed that he was Williams’ patient last year from Aug. 25 and Dec. 17 and underwent the undisclosed procedure on Nov. 23, 2020.

He also included in the lawsuit that both Williams and the faculty failed to do these three things, such as “prescribing proper medication,” “discontinue certain prescription medications,” and failing to test him to “diagnose” his condition properly. The documents also show the side effects Noah has allegedly suffered from the botched surgery. He described the unnamed “serious personal injury” as “permanent, severe and grievous.”

Noah even disclosed that because the procedure left him allegedly “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled,” he feels like he suffered a loss of “enjoyment” in his life. Although the documents didn’t provide any additional details surrounding Noah’s procedure, a hospital profile for Williams showcases that the doctor “specializes in knee, shoulder, and elbow” surgery.

Following his lawsuit, the Hospital of Special Surgery later denied his allegations and called it meritless, according to a statement shared with People magazine.