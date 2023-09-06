‘Triggered by her circumstances’: Lisa Barlow responds to ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ co-star’s claims about her marriage

Monica Garcia came in hot to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, not hesitating to throw shade at some of her co-stars. During the first episode of the season, which aired on September 5, Garcia shared her doubts about original Housewife Lisa Barlow, saying that it was “crazy” hearing Lisa and her husband John Barlow showing off “perfect lives” as she’d heard “dark secrets” thanks to her past work as an assistant to former RHOSLC star Jen Shah.

Barlow, however, was less than impressed with Garcia’s comments. “I don’t know what she’s referring to, but I’m like, there aren’t any deep, dark secrets,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think we’ve all like all gone through this already. I thought we talked about this season 1, 2, 3. Retread material.” She suggested that Garcia might be “triggered by her circumstances” given that the RHOSLC newcomer was in the midst of a divorce.

Barlow said she disagreed with Garcia’s assessment that she projects a perfect life, though she told the publication that her husband John Barlow is “perfect.” She said, “There’s nothing on John… I can just tell you, John’s, like, a Boy Scout. It’s not about John.”

The entrepreneur said she didn’t know much about Garcia heading into the season but had been hoping that she wouldn’t be like Garcia’s one-time boss, Jen Shah. “I had talked to Monica briefly on the phone … but other than that, I didn’t really know Monica, so I came in open-minded and hoping that it was going to be a positive experience and that Jen was not her muse,” she said. Unfortunately, Barlow added that she could tell that Garcia “admired” Shah and “took a lot of notes” from the embattled RHOSLC alum, who is now in federal prison serving a five-and-a-half year sentence.

Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges for her role in a telemarketing scheme, and her absence was certainly noted in the season 4 premiere. According to Barlow, though, Shah’s exit from the show allowed some of the other ladies to shine and make different connections, like Heather Gay. The entrepreneur told ET that she felt like they got to know Gay a lot better. “I don’t feel like she felt like she had to acquiesce to anybody, or she had to be this super loyal, like, guard dog for Jen,” she said of her co-star. “So I think it was really good for Heather.”

As for Garcia and Barlow, the rest of the season will reveal whether the new cast member shares any speculation about Barlow’s relationship with the rest of the show’s stars and whether she steps out from her association with Shah.