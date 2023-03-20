Trump facing prosecution not just in New York State, but potentially in Georgia, of all places, too

The news that former President Donald Trump could soon be arrested has been making waves all over the country — but there’s a potentially even more serious case coming to light than the Stormy Daniels situation: His efforts to overturn the presidential election in Georgia. Prosecutors in that state are reportedly considering whether to bring racketeering and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Investigators in Georgia reportedly have evidence including phone calls, documents, texts and grand jury testimony, per CNN, and they are weighing what types of charges to bring against the former president and current Republican frontrunner.

The Georgia charges are much more serious than the New York ones, and could have serious implications for Trump. A special grand jury has been meeting for more than six months and has heard testimony from 75 people, including some very close advisers who were there for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will make a decision on charges this Spring, according to sources, and bring them to regular grand juries in Fulton County. Grand juries serve two-month terms, and a new batch of two are scheduled for May. Perhaps the most key evidence against Trump are phone calls he made to Georgia politicians, including one to the Georgia House speaker asking to reverse the election results.

Trump also pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” more votes to keep him in office. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said in a recorded phone call. Beyond the calls are the allegations that Trump had a whole plan in place to remove electors and put in ones loyal to Trump.

While the Georgia and New York cases are very different, Willis is reportedly keeping a close on eye on Trump’s potential upcoming arrest to see if her office will need security should they also choose to arrest Trump. The charges she’s considering are generally used in cases of organized crime, and the argument is that Trump was the head of a criminal enterprise trying to overturn the election.

In a 2022 news conference, Willis said she was a fan of RICO charges because “jurors are very, very intelligent. They want to know what happened. They want to make an accurate decision about someone’s life. And so RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story.”

One juror interviewed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said that there’s a lot of information that’s going to come out in the case, and it’s going to make some huge waves.

“A lot’s gonna come out sooner or later. And it’s gonna be massive. It’s gonna be massive.”