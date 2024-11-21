‘Tulsa King’ could be greenlit for two more seasons following landmark Sylvester Stallone deal

Tulsa King season 2 is officially over, and once again the series concludes on a cliffhanger that has left fans positively salivating for more. While no third season of the show has been officially confirmed yet, things appear to be headed in the right direction.

Starring Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King is another hit series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, and it tells the story of “The General” Dwight Manfredi, a Mafia capo exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma where he looks to start up a new criminal empire. The first season of the show was released in 2022 and was greenlit shortly after for a sophomore installment that concluded over the weekend.

Deadline now reports that Sylvester Stallone is nearing a new deal that would bring him back for not just a third season, but also a fourth. This would mean fans can expect to get new episodes for the next four years should the same release schedule be maintained.

Image via Paramount

It’s not just good news for Tulsa King fans, but also for Stallone, as Deadline reports it’s hearing rumors that the legendary actor’s pay-per-episode is going up even more eye-watering sum. While he was paid $750,000 per episode for season one (you know, pocket change), in season two his purse hauled in a whopping $1.5 million per episode. If the Deadline speculation is correct, then Stallone stands to earn an even higher pay-per-episode scale by the time season three comes around.

For anybody who has watched the show, it shouldn’t be a big surprise to see things renewed for more. The series is one of the most popular on Paramount right now, reaching 2 million viewers on the day of its season two finale, and more than 5 million in the week after. The figures for this second season show an improvement over the first and should ignite hopes that things are only going to get bigger and better with more episodes.

If this deal goes ahead then we’ll have two more seasons of the show to look forward to, but Deadline sources say that it might not end there. In fact, they’re hearing that the series could also get spin-offs in the same way that Yellowstone has, which act to build out the world further and tell new stories outside of the main plot. While that might be a scary prospect for some series, Sheridan has already proved that he can do this with extraordinary success through Yellowstone‘s spinoffs 1883 and 1923, so the series is definitely in good hands.

Image via Paramount

Stallone isn’t the only huge name attached to Tulsa King. Alongside the Rocky actor, the show also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, and many more talented actors. With creator Sheridan, the show is written by Terence Winter, who is known best for his work on the iconic HBO series The Sopranos. Who else can claim to have not one, but two excellent crime empire series to their name?

If you haven’t yet checked out Tulsa King, both seasons are available to stream in full on Paramount Plus right now. Once a deal is finalized you can expect to hear an official announcement for season three sooner after, so keep your eyes peeled for more.

