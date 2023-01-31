Twitch star QTCinderella to sue deepfake website after Atrioc incident

Deepfake nude images of popular female Twitch streamers are unfortunately spreading like wildfire in the wake of male Twitch streamer Atrioc being caught red-handed with a browser window open displaying said content, and it has certainly taken its toll on the women affected by the incident.

One such streamer, QTCinderella, reluctantly took to Twitch while visibly distressed to show firsthand the pain that the deepfake images have caused her. The streamer vented her frustrations to her audience, saying it shouldn’t be part of her job to put up with this type of content, nor pay money to have it taken down.

The streamer then went on to announce her intention to sue the creator of the website which is distributing the images. Her brief, but full broadcast on the matter can be viewed here.

QTCinderella also called out Atrioc for bringing the website to the attention of the masses, as well as those that are okay with digging through the internet to find these images, calling them a part of the problem:

“If you are able to look at women who are not selling themselves or benefiting off of being seen sexually. They’re not benefitting. They’re not selling it. They’re not platforming it themselves. If you are able to look at that, then you are the problem. You see women as an object. You should not be okay doing that.”

The streamer also took to Twitter to call out journalists for reporting on the matter insensitively, by way of advertising the website and driving more people to the problematic images.

I want to scream.

Stop.

Everybody fucking stop. Stop spreading it. Stop advertising it. Stop.

Being seen “naked” against your will should NOT BE A PART OF THIS JOB.



Thank you to all the male internet “journalists” reporting on this issue. Fucking losers @HUN2R — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) January 30, 2023

This developing issue stems from an incident during which Atrioc switched windows during his livestream of Hitman 3, at which point his thousands of viewers spotted a browser tab containing lewd deepfake images of two other popular female Twitch streamers, Pokimane and Maya Higa.