Twitch streamer Atrioc blames ads for NSFW content after getting caught looking at deepfakes of Pokimane and Maya Higa

A popular Twitch streamer is in hot water after he was caught allegedly looking at deepfake NSFW material of two popular female streamers, Pokimane and Maya Higa.

Atrioc, real name Brandon Ewing, posted a teary-eyed apology on his channel after getting caught. He called it a “mistake” and said he would never do it again. Atrioc was streaming HITMAN 3 and when he tabbed out of the game and viewers saw all the other windows he had open on his computer.

One of those windows showed the deepfake site. It looks like Atrioc may have bought content from an image-sharing site that charges $15 a month, according to gamerrevolution. Atrioc switched the tabs quickly without calling attention to the faux pas, but it was recorded and posted online.

In his apology video, Atrioc said he was reading about A.I. at 2 a.m., and ended up on a popular NSFW site, where he clicked on an ad.

“I want this stream to like create like a pattern of behavior where I really want especially women on Twitch to feel safer,” he said, adding “there’s no excuse I really am sorry.”

The streamer, who is married, made the video along with his wife, who was also crying. She called the whole incident “deeply upsetting and extremely embarrassing,” but said that she believed Atrioc would “never do anything like this again.”

Gaming site Dextero shared an image of the fateful moment where he got caught.

This is the frame leaked by the streamer, where a chrome tab containing an adult site featuring a deepfake video of Pokimane and Maya Higa can be seen pic.twitter.com/IeWwA8BmUP — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 30, 2023

Pokimane and Higa have yet to comment on the issue, but Atrioc said he had some “phone calls to make.” We’ll keep you posted on this one.