Twitter roasts Jaden Smith over comments about his childhood

In yet another incident marking the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year the Smith entertainment dynasty is currently enduring, Jaden Smith is undergoing yet another round of Twitter roasting as users on the site shred the 23-year-old for a resurfaced video in which the then-19-year-old complained that kids his own age lacked real interest in serious topics such as global politics.

I kinda like jaden smith but this is one of the worst things ever said ever pic.twitter.com/Gq0WGeyXNB — Larry Mak (@RealLarryMak) April 14, 2022

The video, which comes from a 2018 interview Smith did with BigBoyTV, features Smith making an utterly heartfelt, yet completely cringe proclamation regarding his peers in the way only a nineteen-year-old kid can, expressing complete dissatisfaction at not being able to find contemporaries who can hold court with him on the topic of geo-sociopolitical matters.

“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my age. Because I was picking up more things from adults than I were from kids my age. I’m like, ‘dude oh my god we can we just talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?'” – Jaden Smith

Twitter, predictably, reacted with all the mercy of a hungry polar bear, absolutely dragging Smith with a flurry of memes.

who jaden smith thinks he is every time he talks bout the “ political and economic state of the world “ pic.twitter.com/6I8zWFrYGr — Hendr¡x ✶ (@HendrixxKev) April 17, 2022

Jaden Smith when he sees kids going to birthday parties instead of discussing politics and the economic state of the world: pic.twitter.com/3dACXFAPwQ — Haadyn (@jihadydon) April 17, 2022

Jaden Smith on his 6th birthday when he was gifted a LEGO set instead of a first edition copy of The Great Gatsby signed by F. Scott Fitzgerald. pic.twitter.com/MHhAIuUyDC — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) April 18, 2022

This certainly isn’t the first — nor is it likely to be the last — time the young musician and actor has stirred up the smart-aleck beehive of social media. Smith recently came under fire when he tweeted a reaction to his father slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony. The actor has often come into the spotlight for tweeting about conspiracy theories such as chemtrails and even the existence of a real-life Wakanda. He weathered the Twitter storms that followed, and he will no doubt weather this newest internet ado.

jaden smith when he gets a playstation 5 instead of a book on how to solve inflation in bangladesh for christmas pic.twitter.com/gPmr9E6nzk — Batman 𒉭 (@yxtaism) April 18, 2022