Twitter’s new craze calls people out for the movies they haven’t seen

Twitter is the go-to hub for trending news and snap opinions. Amongst its top trending subjects is the latest craze: #IHaveNotSeen. For those who are unaware, the #IHaveNotSeen tag is used to tell your followers which movies or TV shows you’ve never watched. Some of the confessions are understandable, whereas others are sparking outrage on the social media platform as users learn that not everyone has experienced their favorite franchises.

The sheer amount of Twitter users that are taking part in the hashtag trend has bumped the craze up in the “trending” list.

What movie has been seen by seemingly everyone on Earth except you?



Please use hashtag #IHaveNotSeen — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) January 23, 2022 @GailSimone via twitter

#IHaveNotSeen any of the Harry Potter movies, and I don't have any plans to see it either 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OVYN1PcZqu — F (@therealfikri) January 23, 2022 @therealfikri via Twitter

From globally popular and influential franchises like Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel to timeless cult-classics like The Godfather, The Big Lebowski and Avatar, it turns out that some people have been living under a rock for years. Many Twitter users are asking their followers: What movie has everyone else seen, but you haven’t?” Needless to say, the reactions are extremely divided; some followers are sympathetic and others are in disbelief.

I’m reading through some of your #IHaveNotSeen movies lists and I’m getting angry 😂😂😂



Some I understand, but some of you… pic.twitter.com/DDTD4Iq8ws — Jet Puffed Titty Lover (@JPTL4E) January 23, 2022 @JPTL4E via Twitter

Awww you're so lucky. Oh what I would give up to erase my Harry Potter movie memories so I can just rewatch and relive it all over again. It's sooooo good!! — luckycat (@luckycat1216) January 23, 2022 @luckycat1216 via Twitter

For any Twitter users wishing to partake in the trend, prepare yourselves to be thoroughly and mercilessly judged. Tweet using the hashtag “#IHaveNotSeen” and tell your followers which movies and shows you’ve never seen.