Fans who are hoping for a drama-filled Love is Blind reunion episode might just get their wish — if the cast’s back and forth sniping on social media is any indication.

This week, tensions rose between veterinarian Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and construction worker Kyle Abrams, after Abrams commented on an Instagram post from the Netflix reality show’s account. “The wedding episode is now streaming,” captioned the post. “Finally see which of our couples say I do! Then, on March 4, come back for the Love Is Blind reunion to see what they have to say about the experiment now.”

“Just me enjoying the train wreck,” wrote Kyle, in response, along with the Winking Face with Tongue emoji.

It’s unclear what was transpiring in the candid photo of the guys featured in the post, ostensibly taken from the reunion episode. However, Shake appears agitated while Shayne seems to be rendered speechless, and Kyle is to the left laughing. But whatever is going on, it was clearly a point of contention for Shake, who replied to Kyle’s comment, calling him a “little bihh.”

Although Kyle didn’t respond directly to Shake, he made his feelings clear in response to another commenter.

From there, Shake took to his own Instagram story to call out Kyle, using a screengrab of the 29-year-old’s comment quoted by E! News. “Hey Kyle Abrams. You’re a serial cheater, and everyone in Chicago knows it,” claimed Chatterjee. “Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty.”

In another Instagram story posted Tuesday, the 33-year-old part-time house DJ gave viewers a head’s up that he apparently does not come off well in the reunion.

“OK I heard from Netflix about the reunion and it is nothing short of a train wreck for me,” he wrote with the Rolling on the Floor Laughing emoji. “I felt like [a] villain so I played one. Low-key was kinda fun at times but yeah be warned LMAOOOO.”

Although both Shake and Kyle got engaged in the pods, neither ended up married. Kyle and his fiancée, 32-year-old “freelance hairstylist” Shaina Hurley, split before making it to the altar over a disagreement about religion, in that Kyle is an atheist and Shania doesn’t even believe in evolution.

On the other hand, Shake was left at the altar by his would-be bride Deepti, whom many fans felt had been mistreated over the course of the season. Aside from frequently reminding anyone who would listen that he wasn’t attracted to Deepti, he at one point described their relationship as feeling “like he’s with his aunt or something.”

In yet another Instagram post this week responding to the backlash, Shake admitted that he had “made some mistakes” during his time on the show and admitted that he’s “not perfect.”

The Love is Blind season 2 reunion episode streams on Netflix on Friday, March 4.