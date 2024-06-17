Uh oh: Expelled embarrassment George Santos might be seeking tips from his X followers

Just when we thought disgraced politician George Santos might disappear for good, the Republican grifter may have found a way to stay in the cultural zeitgeist. The do-nothing-politician turned do-nothing civilian took to X.com, formerly Twitter, to poll his few remaining supporters on whether or not they would throw a couple of bucks his way using Tips, the site’s tipping feature.

For anyone struggling to remember who Santos is, we can’t blame you. The politician barely lasted a year in Congress before being ousted for rampant campaign finance violations in 2023. Despite stealing oodles on taxpayer money and lying about everything from his employment history to his Alma Mater, Santos still has big plans for his second term in office , but it looks like he’ll need a little help making his “comeback.”

Do you subscribe to the new trend in Tip culture here on X?



So are you tipping creators here on X? — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) June 17, 2024

While several thousand of his fans had peeped the poll, only a few hundred participated, and fewer than 20 had bothered to reply. What exactly Santos thinks he is doing that is tip worthy remains to be seen. Most workers who supplement their base pay with tips perform skilled labor, but after only a year in office, the only thing Santos has proven he can provide is a steaming plate of campaign violations.

Tipping on X works much the same as at your local bar. If a creator posts something a user likes, it’s simple to throw a few dollars their way to show some love. It’s no secret that most Americans feel that tipping culture has turned for the worse in the last decade, and the feeling is about to intensify as every influencer and their mother can beg for cash online. While some creators might have talent enough to warrant a few bucks for their services, George Santos certainly isn’t one – even if his Cameo career is thriving.

Some might argue that the incompetent talking head has a litany of skills to teach. From failing to turn in official form in a timely manner and stealing campaign funds for personal use, to identity theft and delusions of grandeur, Santos definitely has some skill sets most people would never dream of honing. Whether or not his former constituents agree, we may never know, but for now its pretty clear that Santos is wallowing in a Donald Trump shaped financial pit.

Because as long as Trump needs money to pay off his mounting legal fees, Santos might as well beg for “tips” on the side of the road.

