UK killer nurse Lucy Letby’s retrial on one charge explained

In Aug. 2023, British nurse Lucy Letby was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for killing seven babies, and the attempted murder of six others. At that time, however, the jury failed to reach a verdict on several more attempted murder charges. Now, it’s widely reported that Letby will be retried for the attempted murder of one child in her care.

Letby was convicted of killing and trying to kill premature babies in the neonatal ward over two years, beginning in 2015, at Countess of Chester Hospital, where Letby worked. An unusual uptick in infant deaths at the hospital in northern England led to a lengthy investigation and Letby’s arrest.

Letby reportedly poisoned babies with insulin, among other methods of harming or killing the children. Letby pleaded innocent on all charges, but with her conviction, she is now considered the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, according to the AP. Letby has appealed the verdict.

While Letby’s motive for killing the children is unknown, The Guardian speculates she may have sought the attention of a doctor with whom she was having an affair, among other possibilities.

Letby will be retried for “Baby K”

Throughout the Lucy Letby investigation and trial, the victims Letby was convicted of killing or harming or alleged to have killed or injured were not referred to by name but assigned a letter instead. According to multiple reports, Letby will be retried on one attempted murder charge of an infant called “Baby K,” a girl born in 2016.

It’s unclear why the court ruled Baby K’s attempted murder charge would be retried but not the other attempted murder charges for which the jury failed to reach a verdict. As of this report, the new trial was expected to begin on June 10, 2024.

Referring to the Letby case, British senior prosecutor Jonathan Storer said in a statement, “These decisions on whether to seek retrials on the remaining counts of attempted murder were extremely complex and difficult” (via AP).

In the wake of the Letby scandal, the British government opened an inquiry into why the pattern of baby death was not caught sooner and why it took so long to identify Letby as a suspect.

Letby was alone with or had recently been alone with the children before they died or were discovered injured. She was often the only nurse on duty when the neonatal emergencies happened.