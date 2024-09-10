‘Ur the kind of woman men used to sacrifice goats for’: Halsey flaunts her sparkly underwear and sends fans into a frenzy

Halsey is comfortable showing off her underwear and we have seen her do it before. Still, no one expected the level of hotness she brought when she posed for photos in a white “I love New York” cropped T-shirt and sequinned red leopard print underwear!

The snaps were taken in collaboration with professional photographer Sarah Pardini (whom the “Without Me” musician tagged in her post). She shared a bunch of photos, some of herself and others with friends like Mariah Drew Carey, Pardini, and even her new boyfriend, actor Avan Jogia. The images are great, but the fan reaction has made Halsey’s post even more interesting!

Halsey fans react to her underwear photos with praise

“I don’t think u understand…im obsessed,” a fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “Ur the kind of woman men used to sacrifice goats for.” However, some people have reacted negatively to her post.

“Where is your son??” a comment reads. Other negative reactions include: “Who stole your pants?”, “I don’t like this version of Halsey tbh”, and “Halsey stripper now?! Heartbreaking.”

“Why are people mad, lol, she’s so gorgeous?” a fan asked. And they are right: Why are people so mad? Halsey is a style icon who has turned heads with some of her risqué fashion choices. She has always been daring and outspoken about her beliefs, including calling for inclusivity in the fashion industry.

“We’ve pulled shoots and covers. Tens of thousands of dollars from having to f***ing redo sh** because there hasn’t been enough inclusivity for us,” she told Byrdie in 2021. “There’s definitely a fine line between being inclusive and tokenizing, so you have to be really careful about the way you approach that as well — never making someone feel like they’re filling the space of ‘Mandatory Person of Color.’”

She is also true to herself, and motherhood has not changed her outlook. She would not change just because she has a son (Ender Ridley Aydin was born in July 2021). “I made a really concerted effort to not change [my relationship with beauty] after my son was born,” she told Vogue in January 2024. “I could come home in a full cyber-goth, black batwing eyeliner with black lipstick and black contact lenses, and my son sees right through it. He just sees his mom.”

