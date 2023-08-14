Viral ‘crazy plane lady’ apologizes for her public outburst but the internet is still dying to know one thing

Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral for having a very public meltdown on an American Airlines flight after claiming to see someone who was “not real,” has decided to come forward on social media with a public statement, an apology, and a promise to use the situation for good moving forward.

Gomas’ video on X (Twitter) has already been viewed more than 8 million times, and you can tell that she has spent a lot of time in a state of self-reflection following the event that happened aboard the plane that day.

While the apology is being welcomed by many who have been waiting for an update on this story, one question still remains in the minds of almost everyone who saw the initial video: what did she see?

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case.”

All we want to know is what you saw that day?



If you took too many edibles, ok. It happens



If homie blinked sideways I wanna know — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) August 13, 2023

If it was anxiety or paranoia, people are hoping she gets help; if she “took too many edibles,” people are saying that it’s also okay, but if someone blinked sideways, we all really want to know.

In the last few days, two other videos were made public highlighting what happened before and after Gomas’ incident on the flight, and even after she’s removed from the aircraft, she seems immensely concerned for the people still onboard, telling anyone who will listen that they are in danger.

While she didn’t elaborate much in her video regarding what exactly she saw, or why she felt that not only she was unsafe, but that all passengers on the flight were in a life-or-death situation, followers are hoping that she might lift that veil one day.

Dear Tiffany Gomas, I speak for the entire world when I say, JUST TELL US WHO THAT MF WAS. pic.twitter.com/rzFryaZ2hA — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 14, 2023

Others are less than pacified by her apology, saying that the many passengers aboard the flight were left feeling unsafe and stressed after Gomas’ breakdown, and that she’s not exactly taking responsibility for everything; from time lost, to the stress and anxiety for those on board. This includes children who were witnesses to the yelling, and passengers who had a hard time with the unusual circumstances that were required of them after the incident.

While there are mixed emotions about the apology video as a whole, this response made us laugh, and we just had to share it.

Me realizing that if she apologized for that, I’m like 20 years behind on some apologies pic.twitter.com/GMVJBhoOhf — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) August 13, 2023

If nothing else, may Gomas’ apology video inspire you to say “I’m sorry” if you’re late on giving out any apologies of your own. There’s always time to turn over a new leaf.