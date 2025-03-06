Wait, so we’re really getting a live-action ‘MONOPOLY’ movie?

We’ve been in the era of live-action adaptations, but things are starting to get a bit ridiculous. When rumors about a Monopoly movie first rose, no one thought it would ever happen. Fine, there was Dungeons & Dragons and Barbie, but on the surface, those had some appeal. Nonetheless, it looks like the powers that be are in fact committed to bringing Mr. Monopoly, aka Milburn Pennybags, to life.

Looks like development just passed “GO”

The live-action ‘MONOPOLY’ movie is moving forward with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein writing the script.



Margot Robbie is producing the film.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/MbNGanphkf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 5, 2025

Per Deadline, Monopoly is in full force! After an extensive search, the movie has finally landed some writers. The duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will create its screenplay. The pair is best known for co-writing Spiderman: Homecoming and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. So at least the writing is in good hands.

Funnily, this movie is not a new concept at all. Rumors of a live-action Monopoly first began to spread way back in 2008. However, it has been in production hell for over a decade. Ridley Scott was initially attached to the proposed project, but eventually backed out. Next, Andrew Niccol was brought on as a screenwriter in 2015, but production soon tapered off. In 2019, Kevin Hart was announced as a producer, and the first cast member of the movie. Tim Story was to direct.

However, once again, the plans died off, and Monopoly remained in development hell until 2023. Lionsgate extended its development rights to the classic board game by purchasing eOne Films, and once the extension was complete, Lionsgate set the ball rolling for the adaptation. The movie will be produced by Margot Robbie’s award-winning production company LuckyChap, as well as Hasbro Entertainment.

What will the Monopoly movie be about?

Margot Robbie to produce a ‘MONOPOLY’ movie for Lionsgate. pic.twitter.com/pD5oKN1Gjp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 10, 2024

Monopoly is the most popular board game in the world, but does that mean we need to see it on the big screen? Reactions to the news of the Monopoly movie have gone both ways. On one end, there’s the curiosity of what the movie would be about. On the other end, it’s a wonder why on earth this is even an idea. The writing duo of Daley and Goldstein have the experience, but not everyone’s convinced. Unlike D&D, Monopoly doesn’t have any lore or stories– players don’t even have characters.

Interestingly, Margot Robbie’s attachment to the movie might mean they’re going down the Barbie route. The box-office success took the outside-the-box approach of making a movie about Barbie, the brand, and used the movie to provide commentary on Barbie’s place in culture.

Similarly, Monopoly can also take inspiration from another unlikely film adaptation — The Lego Movie. Based on the construction toy line, The Lego Movie had people equally as confused when it was announced. But, instead of making a movie wholly about Legos, or trying to establish Lego lore, original characters were created. Monopoly already has an established setting, with the properties in the American version of the game featuring locations from Atlantic City, New Jersey. This could serve as a starting point to tell a story. Furthermore, Monopoly‘s economic theme can inform the plot. Besides all this, what we want to know is who’s going to play Mr. Monopoly.

