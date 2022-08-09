Wait, the first ‘Avengers’ movie has a title? According to the U.K., it seems so

It’s no secret that The Avengers was a smash hit. It was the epic build-up of 10 years’ worth of Marvel superheroes, slowly coming together to save the Earth from danger. But did you know that the film has an alternate movie title? And no, it’s not an international translation. This is from another English-speaking country.

It all started with an innocent question from Reddit user u/LordDK_Reborn. He asked r/MarvelStudios what if the first Avengers movie had a proper title, similar to the later films. However, little did this Reddit user know that somewhere in Europe, a group of Marvel fans were ready to blow this person’s mind.

A lot of comments from European fans told OP that in the U.K., the film was called Avengers Assemble. Not quite as similar to the later films as it was missing the “:” in between the two words, but it was close enough.

The reason why the U.K. had a different title is that it didn’t want to confuse viewers with another TV show with the same name starring Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg. However, some Reddit users admitted to still being confused, despite the name change.

One Reddit user asked why was it called Avengers Assemble if Captain America never said the line until Endgame. According to them, it didn’t make sense. Was it to tease fans? Clickbait?

But even with the name change, it turns out that not everyone calls the film by its new name. It’s still recognized as The Avengers, even on Disney Plus.

Listen, this isn’t the first time this has happened. According to IMDb, the first Harry Potter book was changed from Philosopher’s Stone to Sorcerer’s Stone in America because they didn’t want to “mislead audiences.” But regardless, fans still saw it as The Avengers, even if it means the chance of mixing the film up with another TV show.