‘The Walking Dead’ star says Daryl Dixon spin-off has a ‘different vibe’

Soon, The Walking Dead will conclude and will exist as a zombie show with nothing new being created. However, spinoffs set in its world are being developed, and, for one actor, a coming series about Daryl Dixon will be something which will stand out a bit.

Actor Norman Reedus – who has played his titular character since the initial show began – makes comments about the project currently shooting in France in a new Entertainment Weekly article. He says things are different even down to the visuals and audiences should not be expecting what they have come to know over 11 seasons and more than 100 episodes of adventures.

“We knew we wanted to make a show that went in the opposite direction, just because we didn’t want to do the same thing. So that’s what we’re doing. And it’s going to be way different. The story’s way different. The characters are way different. There’s a different tone, there’s different light, there’s a different sound. It’s a whole different vibe.”

Later in the article Reedus adds he has been helping out with location scouting. He does not spoil any plot points about the piece which will see Daryl awaken in Europe with no idea how he got there while needing to find a way back home. But, the 53-year-old does not say things will be boring and uses a touch of foul language to hammer home his promise fans will be in for a good time.

“This is going to be f—ng epic.”

The show does not have a release date set yet or an official title as of filing. Other spinoffs for the franchise initiated as a comic book include Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City and a spinoff centered on Rick and Michonne. Of these, only the first three have made it to air and only the first is continuing now.