For the start of Pride Month this year, The Walt Disney Company has announced a new Pride Collection on Disney Plus, committing the company to tell LGBTQIA+ stories. It’s a major move for Disney, which has been rather low-key about its support of the LGBTQ+ community until very recently.

However, after mounting backlash to the company’s tepid response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill —which Disney CEO Bob Chapek initially refused to condemn, instead offering “unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community” — the move seems overdue if anything.

“This Pride Month and beyond, The Walt Disney Company stands with the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies by proudly supporting storytelling that is inclusive, diverse, and authentic,” Disney Plus wrote on Instagram, adding: “Today and every day, we are committed to reimagining tomorrow by amplifying LGBTQIA+ stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment.”

“Join us in uplifting LGBTQIA+ voices, talent, and content with our new Pride Collection on Disney Plus,” the account added, adding to look out for upcoming titles such as Trevor: The Musical and the teen comedy-drama Love, Victor.

The accompanying graphic likewise featured a handful of queer characters from Disney-owned properties such as Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris) from Glee, Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) from Jessica Jones, Nate Foster (Rueby Wood) from Better Nate Than Ever, Zoey”​ Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye) from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and the 2020 Pixar SparkShort Out.

“The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company,” the company said in a statement, via the Los Angeles Times. “We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere.”

The company likewise launched The Disney Pride Collection merchandise line, which the company says will be donating all profits from sales to support LGBTQIA+ youth and families through June 30, 2022.

Since finally pushing back on the Florida bill, which aims to prohibit discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in public schools, the company has been at odds with Governor Ron DeSantis — who is threatening to withdraw tax breaks and eliminate Disney’s authority to govern as a self-determined entity.

This latest move makes it clear that Disney isn’t going to put up with intimidation from DeSantis.