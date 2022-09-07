Walter White gets trapped in Peach’s Castle in yet another hilarious Mario edit

No one ever expected to see Bryan Cranston’s cynical Breaking Bad character, Walter White, superimposed into the weird and wonderful world of the Mushroom Kingdom. But, after Walter tore it up on Mario Kart‘s Rainbow Road, the internet decided it was time for him to set foot in Peach’s Castle.

This viral video chronicles the struggles of Heisenberg as he attempts to break down a Star Door. As the high-school chemistry teacher turned ruthless kingpin makes a valiant attempt to bust through, a pop-up message warns him “It takes the power of 8 stars to open this door. You need 8 more stars.”

But what else might break through? Walter’s menacing shadow looms over Toad, whom he then grabs and brutally slams against the door.

It appears that the short clip originated from @DitzyFlama, with many comments praising the creator’s flawless editing skills and masterful craftsmanship when inserting Walter into this pixelated world.

Several comments suggested that Walter should have done a “BLJ,” which in the Mario franchise refers to the Backwards Long Jump glitch, an infamous speedrun glitch from Super Mario 64 that allows Mario to manipulate the long jump against an obstacle to gain hyper-speed and essentially glitch through doors and walls.

At this point, the Walter White meets Mario videos have become a genre all by themselves, but we aren’t complaining. We can only wonder which classic Nintendo game he’s going to show up in next, though his adventures through The Legend of Zelda‘s Hyrule seem like an obvious pick.