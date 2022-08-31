Walter White takes on Rainbow Road in this viral ‘Mario Kart’ edit

A hilarious edit of several key Breaking Bad scenes is currently breaking the internet.

A clip combining the glorious forces of one Walter White and the daunting Rainbow Road from Mario Kart hit the web several days back, and quickly became the internet’s new favorite video. Encapsulated in a brief 30 seconds, the clip melds several scenes of Walter and Jessie, shaved directly from tense moments in Breaking Bad, with the frenetic noise and dazzling color of Mario Kart, and it is art, pure and simple.

The clip appears to have originated on YouTuber Chiptuner’s page on Aug. 29, before spreading to nearly every social media site available. The clip quickly began flooding Reddit subs, and soon found itself on Twitter as well. Response to the video is almost universally positive, as people praise its genuinely impressive visuals and chuckle at Walter’s on-point reactions to Rainbow Road’s deadly twists and turns.

The 30-second clip sees as Walter, clearly having more fun than Jessie at first, blasts his way through the race before falling victim to one of the game’s accursed Blue Shells. This leaves the road clear for Jessie to cinch a victory that he very much deserves.

Walter White in Mario Kart Wii pic.twitter.com/6bRRGDR587 — Chiptuner (@chip2ner) August 29, 2022

On Reddit, where the video quickly landed at the top of the Breaking Bad sub, viewers celebrated “Jesse’s happy ending.” They praised Walt’s former apprentice for finally getting a one up on his vicious old chemistry teacher, and chuckled at the video’s extremely on-point ending.

Jokes about the franchise absolutely litter the comment section of the video on nearly every platform it landed on. People came up with names for a potential sequel video — “Better Call Waluigi” comes out later this fall — and rained compliments on the video’s creator. Several people noted the attention to detail in the clip, pointing out Walt’s carefully-timed “woohoos” and the rainbow-tinted reflection in his glasses.

Let’ say it one more time for the people in the back: this is art.