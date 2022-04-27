Warner Bros. Delivers a Sneak Peek of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

Warner Bros. had plenty of DC news to share at CinemaCon but kicking things off saw new 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' footage shown.

Warner Bros. opened their CinemaCon presentation today with a bang. Kicking things off was a ton of new footage from the highly-anticipated DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

According to reports, there was plenty of new footage from the movie that was shown at the start of the showcase, however, as per CinemaCon’s standard, none of this footage has been posted online yet.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is poised to be Warner Bros. and DC’s final film offering of the year launching on Dec. 16. The movie will bring back the cast and follow on from the 2019 hit film Shazam.

In a universe of characters that are typically darker in tone, Shazam provided a fresh addition to DC’s movie offerings blending their signature action with plenty of quirky jokes and heartfelt fun.

There was plenty of news shared at CinemaCon from Warner Bros. about their DC projects. One of the biggest announcements was that this year’s hit The Batman will be receiving a sequel. While it may not exist in the same universe as Shazam and the Justice League, The Batman was unanimously loved by critics and fans.

Those who want to catch Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have multiple options as Warner Bros. continues to bring its biggest movies to HBO Max shortly after release.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will launch on Dec. 16 before joining HBO Max 45 days later on Monday, January 30, 2023. If you’re yet to see the first Shazam movie it’s available to stream right now on HBO Max.

This story is developing.