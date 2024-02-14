Was Cari Farver found?

Netflix’s Lover, Stalker, Killer, introduced us to one of the most complex and terrifying true crime cases of our time. Yet the documentary seemed to leave us with more questions than answers, the most pressing of which is, was Cari Farver ever found?

Recommended Videos

Lover, Stalker, Killer gave us the true story of a complicated love triangle that turned deadly. At the center of it sat the unsuspecting victim, David Kroupa, the apple of two womens’ eyes — Cari Farver and Shannon “Liz” Golyar. Yet one of these women’s affections for Kroupa would turn deadly, and it was a shocking reveal as to which one it was.

What happened to Cari Farver?

Nebraska based mechanic and father of two, Dave Kroupa had only been seeing single mom Cari Farver for two short weeks before her mysterious disappearance. Yet while she may have disappeared from sight, she had not disappeared from Kroupa’s life. He continued to receive harassing texts and emails from Farver’s phone and email, and even his ex-wife and children fell under the barrage of threatening messages.

Liz Goylar was another woman Kroupa had been casually dating and she seemed to show up for him in his time of need. She too became the recipient of the bizarre messages and harassment, even having her home vandalized and burned down. She and Dave took comfort in each other during the stressful time.

Yet Farver’s family was not convinced that she would just up and leave her home, job, life, and young son behind without even taking her clothes or credit cards. Also, although Farver did struggle with depression, the threatening messages and violent behavior did not seem in accordance with the woman they knew at all. As time wore on law enforcement too became convinced that Farver had not simply started a new life, as there was no activity on her bank accounts or credit cards and no one had physically seen her in over two years.

The twist ending no one saw coming

It was around this time that the behavior of Kroupa’s other paramour, Liz Goylar, became increasingly bizarre. She began accusing Kroupa’s ex-wife, Flora, of harassing her, and even threatening to kill her. Little did she know that investigators were on to her. They had traced an IP address from some of the thousands of messages Kroupa received allegedly from Carver, and tracked it down to a colleague who admitted Liz Goylar had been living with him. Goylar was behind the stalking, the messages, and had even burned down her own home.

Not only that, investigators now felt certain she was behind Cari Farver’s disappearance and possibly, her murder. In a clever scheme hatched by detectives, they encouraged Goylar to ask Flora for details about Carver’s disappearance, and her possible involvement. Goylar did not disappoint; the next day she returned with text messages, allegedly sent by Flora, about how she had stabbed Carver to death, burned her body, and then dumped the remains. Investigators began to believe this was in fact what Goylar, and not Flora, had done to Carver.

Was Cari Farver ever found?

Cari Farver’s body has never been found. According to People, photos recovered on an old iPad revealed several selfies of Goylar, including one that revealed the foot of what looked like a dead body in the background. A tattoo on the foot matched the description of one Cari Farver was known to have.

Also unfortunately, investigators came to believe that the gruesome details Goylar provided them surrounding Farver’s death via “Flora,” were in fact true. Upon an additional search of Farver’s car, they found blood under the seat as Goylar had indicated, and several other details provided to detectives by “Flora”(really Goylar posing as Flora) were verified. The most likely scenario is believed to be that Goylar murdered Farver, then burned her body, disposing of the remains in a dumpster

Liz Goylar was arrested and tried for the murder of Cari Farver. According to KETV, she was found guilty of first degree murder, and sentenced to life in prison without parole, as well as an additional 18-20 years for the arson of her home that she had initially blamed on Farver.

Cari Farver’s body has not been located at this time, and many believe that Goylar’s macbre details of Cari’s death are most likely accurate. It is believed Farver was stabbed to death by Goylar, her body burned and then disposed of. It is unlikely Farver’s body will ever be located or all the true details of her death revealed, but her friends and family do have the small comfort of knowing that the woman responsible for her death, sits behind bars.