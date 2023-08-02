Was Pee-wee Herman ever on ‘Top Chef?’

Following Paul Reubens‘ unexpected passing, his most iconic character, Pee-wee Herman, is being remembered. Though Pee-wee has appeared in multiple films and his own television series, there are other guest shows where the child-like bowtie enthusiast appeared. Thanks to his appearance on Top Chef, we know Pee-wee was a huge fan of pancakes.

In the episode, chefs embarked on a Quickfire challenge in which they had to make pancakes within a 20-minute window for the guest judge, Reubens, in character as Pee-wee.

From The Matrix‘s Laurence Fishburne to Powerpuff Girls actress Elizabeth Daily, it is amazing to see so many people’s lives touched by such an unapologetically whimsical character that energizes the inner child within us all. You can see the sense of wonder and awe Pee-wee inspires in others when he bicycles into the kitchen and leaves all the chefs with their jaws on the ground in a clip from the Top Chef episode.

Outside of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the TV spinoff Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and the sequels to Tim Burton’s original film that started it all, Reubens starred in many other movies currently available on various streaming services. That includes the overlooked Disney gem Flight of the Navigator on Disney Plus, Batman Returns on Max, and the challenging dramedy Life During Wartime on Tubi.

Though Reubens has an arguably complicated legacy due to various controversies and legal troubles, there is little doubt the actor left a big impact on those who called him his friend, such as his Pee-wee’s Big Adventure co-star Daily.