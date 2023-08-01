Paul Reubens, the celebrated actor and comedian best known for creating and portraying Pee-wee Herman, passed away at 70 years old after a private battle with cancer, confirmed by his official Instagram account on July 31. Reubens delighted audiences of all ages with his childlike antics as Herman throughout his many appearances as the character during interviews, guest appearances, and his own movies and TV series. While Herman is undoubtedly his most famous role, Reubens showcased his range throughout his career by starring in several films, shows, video games, and even a beloved Disney ride.

Growing up in Sarasota, Florida, Reubens developed a love for all things theatrical thanks to I Love Lucy and frequent trips to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Eventually, this love would inspire him to move out to Los Angeles, where he soon became a member of the sketch comedy group, The Groundlings. It was through his work with the troupe that Reubens first thought of Herman, and a few short years later, the character was a huge success — and suddenly, so was Reubens.

His success as Herman helped Reubens land his TV show and several films as the character, but also in other films where he got to show his acting chops by playing diverse roles. In celebration of a true talent, here are 10 of Reubens’ best movies and where to stream them.

1. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Reubens’ first film as Pee-wee Herman put the actor on the map. In Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Herman must go on a perilous journey to get his beloved bike from his archenemy, Francis Buxton, who stole it from him while Herman was busy shopping. Herman’s childlike mannerisms and physical comedy made him a hit with children, while the eccentric sets and styling of the film helped it appeal to adults. The film was a certified hit, making over $40 million at the box office off of a $7 million budget, and was one of Tim Burton’s early successes as a director, as well as Danny Elfman’s first major film score.

Unfortunately, despite being a Warner Bros. production, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure is not on Max. Instead, you rent or buy the film on Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, Redbox, and Google Play.

2. Flight of the Navigator (1986)

The 1980s saw a surge of adventure films with science fiction elements, and Flight of the Navigator is a perfect example of one such film. The plot follows a young boy named David who goes missing one night in 1978 when he falls unconscious after losing his footing. When he awakens, he’s shocked to find that it’s now 1986 and that his little brother is now older than him. Long story short, David ends up befriending an alien spaceship’s supercomputer named Max, with Max developing more human traits the more time they spend together. Reubens voices Max but was initially credited as “Paul Mall,” and his part in the film was a secret in the pre-internet age.

You can stream Flight of the Navigator on Disney Plus. The film is also available for purchase on Apple TV and Vudu.

3. Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

Combining Reubens’ long love of circuses with his popular character, Big Top Pee-wee is the direct sequel to Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. After the previous film’s events, Herman decided to settle down in the countryside and become a farmer alongside his fiancée. The simple life ends up being not so simple when a circus literally blows into his backyard, run by Kris Kristofferson as ringleader Mace Montana; soon, Herman finds himself seduced by both the prospect of becoming a circus performer and by the beautiful trapeze artist, Gina Piccolapupula. Although Herman’s popularity was at an all-time high thanks to Pee-wee’s Playhouse, the film didn’t fare as well as its predecessor at the box office or with critics.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure is included for free with Prime Video. It’s also available to stream on Fubo and MGM Plus. You can also rent or buy it on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Redbox.

4. Batman Returns (1992)

After Tim Burton directed Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, he tapped Reubens to appear in the filmmaker’s sequel to the 1989 film Batman. Burton agreed to return to the franchise after negotiating more creative freedom, which resulted in a more stylistically Burton-esque film — given the film’s polarizing reviews, whether that’s a good thing is up to you — with more comedic elements and faster pacing. Reubens plays Tucker Cobblepot, the father of the Penguin, a role he would reprise in the Fox series Gotham, although the character’s name would be changed to Elijah Van Dahl.

Batman Returns is available to stream with a Max subscription and is available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, and Vudu.

5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

In what could have easily been a minor role, Reubens plays the 1,200-year-old vampire Amilyn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the 1992 film that would serve as the basis for the series of the same name. While writer Joss Whedon had a clear vision for the film (and he would later realize that vision in the show), not everyone working on Buffy shared the same ideas, and the movie ended up all over the place. Thanks mainly to Reubens, it’s still an enjoyable watch; Reuben’s improvisational background is really at play, especially in his hilarious death scene.

You can stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Max. You can also rent or buy the film on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas saw Reubens reunited with Burton and Elfman in the beautifully animated children’s film about the pumpkin king Jack Skellington and his quest to take over Christmas. When Jack becomes enamored with the holiday, he instructs three trick-or-treaters to kidnap Santa Claus so that Jack can take over; while the trio successfully abducts Santa, they turn out to be working for Jack’s nemesis Oogie Boogie and deliver Santa to the boogeyman instead. Reubens plays Lock, one of the three trick-or-treaters/double agents in one of his few voice roles.

You can stream The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney Plus. Alternatively, you can rent or buy it on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu. The film is also available for purchase on Prime Video.

7. Matilda (1996)

Reubens goes slightly against type in Matilda as an FBI agent investigating Matilda’s father’s illegal car parts operation. The character is still a comedic one, but Reubens plays the character relatively straight; his deadpan delivery works well, subverting the audience’s expectation that he’d act more like his famous character (although you can see some of Herman in Reuben’s expressions and physicality at times, especially the scene where his car rolls down a hill). It’s a brief but memorable role in the classic film inspired by Roald Dahl’s book of the same name about a gifted child who uses her telekinetic powers to get back at her abusive parents and evil principal.

Matilda is currently unavailable to stream, but you can buy or rent it on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, and Prime Video.

8. Mystery Men (1999)

Before superhero movies ruled the land, the unique and quirky Mystery Men was released in 1999 to a largely unappreciative audience. The film bombed in theaters — making $33 million on a budget of $68 million — but would later gain a cult following in recent years. Mystery Men is set in a city where crime is nearly obsolete, thanks to the overly practical Captain Amazing, who’s so good at his job that he’s about to lose it. To keep his sponsorship deals, he uses his lawyer alter-ego to argue for releasing his biggest enemy, a ploy that backfires spectacularly. Now a team of amateur heroes, including Reuben as the silent but deadly Spleen, must defeat the villain before time runs out.

Mystery Men is available to stream on Peacock and to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, and Vudu.

9. Blow (2001)

Blow is a film exploring the American cocaine trade during the 1970s, as seen through the eyes of drug trafficker George Jung (Johnny Depp). In one of his most acclaimed roles, Reubens plays a flamboyant marijuana dealer named Derek Foreal, who acts as Jung’s gateway into the world of drug trafficking. As Derek, Reubens works as a silly counterpart to the more stone-faced Jung, and the pair’s working relationship is a massive part of the film’s plot. The role led to a career resurgence for Reubens; he began to land more film roles and meaty guest roles on TV series like 30 Rock.

At the moment, Blow is not available for streaming (it might be available on Sling TV, but as of writing, the link is down), but it’s available to rent or buy on YouTube, Google Play, Prime Video, Apple TV, RedBox, and Vudu.

10. Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (2016)

In what would be Reubens’ final film role, the actor reprises his most famous character in the Netflix film Pee-Wee’s Holiday, nearly 30 years since Big Top Pee-wee. The film follows Herman on a trip from his small town of Fairville to attend actor Joe Manganiello’s birthday party in New York City. In true Herman style, the film is full of silly and nonsensical characters and plot points Herman encounters on his travels. While most fans don’t think it outranks Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the film has been praised for its sweet story and queer undertones (one could easily see Manganiello and Herman’s relationship as romantic).

You can watch Pee-wee’s Big Holiday exclusively on Netflix.