Watch: Brad Pitt gets duped in first ‘Bullet Train’ clip

This may be a spoiler, but we’re pretty sure that backpack isn’t stuck. Sony Pictures has released a teaser clip from its upcoming action comedy Bullet Train, due out next weekend and it looks like a trap.

Of course, Brad Pitt’s character Ladybug, a contract assassin looking to change his life, doesn’t have the benefit of seeing the apparently helpless schoolgirl in any of the film’s trailers. If he had, he’d probably be a little less hesitant about leaving her on the train. But by the end of the line, he’ll have figured out that very few people on this train are what they seem to be. If he survives, that is.

In the exclusive, Ladybug is about to escape the titular train with the briefcase he was hired to collect in tow, but seems unwilling to leave without his companion, a schoolgirl played by The Princess‘s Joey King, who is equally unwilling to leave without her backpack. Ladybug reluctantly steps back into the train from the platform just as King conveniently frees her pack from her seat.

We’ve seen enough action thrillers to think that’s pretty suspicious. It’s only a matter of time before we find out that she isn’t carrying textbooks in that thing. Of course, anything could turn deadly on this trip, according to director David Leitch. And Joey King’s already had a good action movie warm-up in Hulu’s The Princess as the lead star and head fairy tale ass-kicker.

Audiences can find out whether Pitt ever gets off the train on August 5 when Bullet Train hits theaters.