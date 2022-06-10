‘Bullet Train’ director teases kettle fu, laptop fu, and even water bottle fu

You’d think there’s only so many different ways you can throw “fu” in front of another word and have it make sense within the context of an action movie, but David Leitch has built his entire career so far on proving everyone wrong. Whether it’s John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, or the upcoming Bullet Train, the filmmaker has staked his reputation on everyday implements becoming weapons of mass destruction.

With the majority of his latest feature taking place in, on, and around the titular mode of transport, you’d have thought Leitch may have been limited when it came to the various objects Brad Pitt could use in an effort to bludgeon his enemies and escape with his life intact. As it turns out, that definitely isn’t the case, as Leitch revealed to Empire when listing off the various appliances set to feature, which includes kettles, laptops, and water bottles to name but three.

“I’m not gonna say that it was without its challenges. I think there’s an expectation with summer movies that you have a certain level of action and spectacle. How do you create that in this confined space? It just forces you to be creative. That adds a whole other flexibility to the choreography.”

'Bullet Train' image 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Bullet Train looks like a fun time at the movies, and could turn out to be one of this summer’s sleeper hits if it lives up to the potential shown in the trailers, and we can’t wait to see just how inventive the kills turn out to be when Leitch’s next effort comes to theaters on August 5.