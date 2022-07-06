Watch: Bruce Willis at gunpoint in one of his final roles

The unfortunate news that beloved action star Bruce Willis has Aphasia (a disorder that affects speech) reverberated through Hollywood and brought a harsh mortal reality to a man that’s been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years. That doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of him though.

Late career Willis has seen him doing lesser and smaller profile movies which seem to only exist to pad his pocket. Which is fine, he’s an actor and he has to earn a living, but it’s hard to see the actor who played the legendary John McClane reduced to a mere caricature of himself.

After news of his illness went public, the actor announced he would be retiring for good, truly marking the end of an era when men just ran around and blew things up in movies. However, he will be appearing in the limited release movie Wrong Place coming out later this month.

An exclusive clip from the movie actually showcases classic Willis: a man with a gun in a standoff with a hostage. The movie involves Willis as a small-time police chief who’s being hunted by a meth cook so he won’t testify against him. The meth cook quickly figures out that Willis isn’t the type of guy you want to go after.

In the clip, Willis is searching through a wooded area and comes across his daughter (Ashley Greene), who quickly starts apologizing after the meth cook appears. The cook, played by Michael Sirow, wastes no time and holds the daughter at gunpoint.

If we’re being honest, Willis recites his lines with the same enthusiasm one would save for ordering Chinese food, but it is nice to see him holding a gun, if only for the nostalgia aspect of it. And, this could very well be Willis’s last time starring in a movie.

Wrong Place will release on July 15. Check out the trailer below.