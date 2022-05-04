Watch: Celebrate Star Wars Day with a brand new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer

Disney and Lucasfilm may have missed the mark by not actually releasing Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 4, which is the sort of on-brand marketing campaign that writes itself, but a brand new full-length trailer for what’s arguably the most hotly-anticipated Star Wars project this side of The Force Awakens is a more than suitable compromise.

In just 23 days, fans will finally get the chance to see Ewan McGregor slip back into his favored beige robes, a moment that didn’t seem as though it would ever happen for the longest time. Of course, the advent of the streaming wars, the continued popularity of the sci-fi franchise, and no doubt several overflowing buckets of cold, hard, cash have helped make the dream become a reality.

The internet may have mocked Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett for being the least interesting part of his own solo series, but the new trailer indicates that isn’t going to be a problem for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Reading from The Mandalorian playbook of blending the new with the nostalgic, the footage showcases familiar favorites, debuting expanded universe icons, and a fresh face or two.

Becoming the most talked-about piece of Star Wars content on May 4 is no easy task, but Obi-Wan Kenobi is poised to dominate the cultural conversation and online discourse for at least the rest of today, which is made all the more impressive by the fact the MCU’s Moon Knight dropped its sixth and final episode just a few hours ago.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts with a bumper two-episode premiere on May 27, which seems like a million miles away now that the full-length promo has whetted appetites across the galaxy.