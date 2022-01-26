Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode five.

Poor Boba Fett doesn’t seem to be able to catch a break. Even after surviving the Sarlacc pit and earning the respect of the Tuskens, not to mention overthrowing Bib Fortuna and seizing Jabba’s criminal empire, fans were still not sold on the premise of The Book of Boba Fett, though the arrival of Din Djarin in today’s “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian” has ironically shaken things up for the new Disney Plus series.

The latest episode starts with a twist by bringing back Mando on another one of his missions. After settling a score and dealing with some Mandalorians ⏤ who disown him after learning he took off his helmet ⏤ Djarin goes to Tatooine and finds a new ship. At the end of the episode, Fennec Shand finds him and asks him to help Boba fight the Hutt cousins, which he agrees to.

“Return of the Mandalorian” is full of action, even Darksaber action, so a lot of Star Wars fans are of the opinion that it’s the best episode of the series thus far. The only problem is that Boba Fett is completely absent from it, and folks on social media are having a field day about it.

Oddly, the best episode of the show didn't have Boba Fett in it. — Based Zack (@ThisIsTheFando2) January 26, 2022

It must suck balls for Boba Fett fans that the best episode of the series so far didn't even involve him. #BookofBobaFett #ThisIsTheWay — Wayno (@TheForceFed) January 26, 2022

Although the best episode of the series isn’t really an episode of Boba Fett lol — NewArtmonkeyMG – Commissions Open (@Artmonkeymg2) January 26, 2022

How your best episode of YOUR series not about you 😂… I’m sorry but it’s because my dude is a more interesting character than Boba Fett 🤷🏾‍♂️ #TheBookOfBobaFett episode 5 — JAG-DA-WAR | Donnell Sainvil (@jagdawar) January 26, 2022

Imagine an episode of Cheers that focused only on Carla's ex-husband Nick Tortelli. And Ted Danson never appeared in that episode. And it was the best episode of Cheers yet. That was episode 5 of the Boba Fett show. — Mike Richwalsky (@mrichwalsky) January 26, 2022

It says a lot that the best episode of The Book of Boba Fett has had nothing to do with Boba Fett. — RunkeGlenn (@RunkeGlenn) January 26, 2022

To be fair, the Boba Fett hype has always been exaggerated by Star Wars fans. We’re talking about a character who had less than seven minutes of screen time in the entire original trilogy, so there isn’t a whole lot of narrative depth there. Let’s just say that we’re glad producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni also realized this and brought in Mando to save the day. This is the way.