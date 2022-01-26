Fans go nuts as ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ unexpectedly turns into ‘The Mandalorian’
This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5
The Book of Boba Fett has had a rocky ride from fans over its first four episodes, with the general consensus being that it’s a step down in quality from The Mandalorian.
This week’s installment changed all that, by simply turning the show into its predecessor for 50 minutes, delivering a rip-roaring adventure that teases where Din Djarin and Grogu are heading when their next batch of episodes arrives.
Nobody expected that we’d get a surprise new episode of The Mandalorian, so fans are naturally losing their minds on social media, as you can see from some of the reactions.
Perhaps understandably, those actually invested in Boba Fett’s painfully slow rise to power on the streets of Mos Espa were a little annoyed the title character didn’t even appear in his own show this week. There’s also an argument to be made that devoting one out of just seven episodes to an entirely different story is perhaps a tacit admission that The Book of Boba Fett‘s main plot doesn’t quite fill out a full season of TV.
But it’s hard to argue with the quality of the latest episode. Bryce Dallas Howard proved her directorial skills in The Mandalorian episodes “Sanctuary” and “The Heiress”, but smashed it out of the park here with an stylish slice of sci-fi entertainment that looked noticeably higher in budget than the last few weeks’ episodes.
The Mandalorian‘s third season is still in production, although there’s no word of a locked-in release date. In the meantime, we have two more installments of The Book of Boba Fett to come, and now that Din Djarin is along for the ride, things may get more exciting.