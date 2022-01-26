Fans go nuts as ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ unexpectedly turns into ‘The Mandalorian’

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5

The Book of Boba Fett has had a rocky ride from fans over its first four episodes, with the general consensus being that it’s a step down in quality from The Mandalorian.

This week’s installment changed all that, by simply turning the show into its predecessor for 50 minutes, delivering a rip-roaring adventure that teases where Din Djarin and Grogu are heading when their next batch of episodes arrives.

Nobody expected that we’d get a surprise new episode of The Mandalorian, so fans are naturally losing their minds on social media, as you can see from some of the reactions.

that was easily the best episode of #BookofBobaFett and the title character didn’t even appear, give me season 3 of The Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/sUmHKrBMl0 — ryan (@ryanchessum) January 26, 2022

the book of boba fett is basically the mandalorian season 2.5 now and i love that so much, din being in the last three episodes of the show is a perfect prelude to season 3 🥰🥰 — dylan! (@dylanwithfish) January 26, 2022

AHHHHHHH :))))))) THE NEW EPISODE OF THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT HAD THE MANDALORIAN RETURN AND GET A N-1 STARFIGHRT AND HE NEEDS TO GO SEE BABY YODA FIRST AND THEN LUKE AND THEN HES GONNA HELP BOBA AND FENEC AND AHHHHHH:)))))))))))) AND THE BABY RODIAN :)))))))))AHHHHHHHH — Simply Gradual (@Simply_Gradual) January 26, 2022

“THE RETURN OF THE MANDALORIAN”🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 — Jorge Cuéllar (@JorgeCuellar230) January 26, 2022

the one and the only, our mandalorian yup yup ☝🏻 pedro pascal stays winning pic.twitter.com/QdOLIQGJ5S — vic aka frank castle’s pookie ☂︎ (@druigdjarin) January 26, 2022

New episode of Book of Boba Fett was great. Sorry I mean Book of Din Djarin. Bryce Dallas Howard returns and directs another good Star Wars episode. While this was a great Star Wars episode idk how well it fits this series considering who the title character is. pic.twitter.com/0RSBQpnjvP — dark skin hades (@pageitchy) January 26, 2022

That was easily the best episode so far. Basically a Mandalorian 2.5 episode.

Din’s my favorite Star Wars character. Fucking badass. Single-handedly saved the whole show — Kãrm (@KarmKing001) January 26, 2022

'The Book Of Boba Fett' Chapter 4 Concept Art Gallery 1 of 12

Click to skip





















Click to zoom

Easily the best thing I’ve seen in a long while! @PedroPascal1 – man was this awesome! Also can we have a Mandalorian series with hour long episodes and maybe 20 of them? Yeah? Thanks 🙏🏽 ♥️ #Mandalorian #bobafett — Nazira (@NaziraBibi) January 26, 2022

WOW I loved that episode of The Mandalorian…I mean #TheBookOfBobaFett 😂

Seriously, wow what a ride. SO many Easter eggs and the story was bomb, they really fed us for chapter 5! pic.twitter.com/Wz9lK2ekOQ — Fred (@fredthejedi) January 26, 2022

Perhaps understandably, those actually invested in Boba Fett’s painfully slow rise to power on the streets of Mos Espa were a little annoyed the title character didn’t even appear in his own show this week. There’s also an argument to be made that devoting one out of just seven episodes to an entirely different story is perhaps a tacit admission that The Book of Boba Fett‘s main plot doesn’t quite fill out a full season of TV.

But it’s hard to argue with the quality of the latest episode. Bryce Dallas Howard proved her directorial skills in The Mandalorian episodes “Sanctuary” and “The Heiress”, but smashed it out of the park here with an stylish slice of sci-fi entertainment that looked noticeably higher in budget than the last few weeks’ episodes.

The Mandalorian‘s third season is still in production, although there’s no word of a locked-in release date. In the meantime, we have two more installments of The Book of Boba Fett to come, and now that Din Djarin is along for the ride, things may get more exciting.