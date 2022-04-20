Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be pitting Doctor Strange against unimaginable foes from the multidimensional spectrum, but he’ll be assisted in this fight by one of the strongest Avengers in existence.

After the events of WandaVision, Elisabeth Olsen’s heroine finds herself dealing with the traumatic implications of losing Vision again. As if that weren’t enough, Wanda had to say goodbye to their would-be children, too, so the character is understandably not in a good headspace right now. To top it all off, Scarlet Witch is now studying the Darkhold, which holds the secrets to Agatha’s twisted magic.

All of these have led MCU fans to theorize about Wanda turning into the sequel’s ultimate villain, in a confrontation that’ll have her butt heads with the runner-up Sorcerer Supreme. Even in this latest promo, called “Experience,” Wanda sounds dangerously enigmatic, first telling Strange “It’s about time you showed up,” which could hint that she predicted or somehow saw these events, and then cheekily warning him by saying, “Try not to break the multiverse, Stephen.”

Besides the frenzy of fan speculation that no doubt follows all of these promo clips, this one highlights one of the most potent dynamics in Multiverse of Madness, one that teams two of the strongest superheroes in the fictional universe for a solo outing. Though taking Thor: Love and Thunder into account, which brings the God of Thunder and the Guardians of the Galaxy together, these team-ups appear to be a recurring theme for Marvel in Phase 4 and beyond.

In any event, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is opening a portal to theaters on May 6.