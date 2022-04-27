Watch: Terror Unfolds in the Trailer for Blumhouse’s ‘DASHCAM’

The latest horror offering from Blumhouse follows a traveling musician documenting what turns out to be a terrifying ride.

Blumhouse Productions has released the first official trailer for its newest found-footage horror experience DASHCAM. The upcoming film centers around musician Annie who, after recently traveling to the United Kingdom to escape the United States’ strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, documents her Band Car show via an online livestream, where she eventually encounters Angela, a mysterious and deadly elderly woman who she offers a ride to.

From the producers of Paranormal Activity and directed by Rob Savage — the horror filmmaker known for 2020’s breakout film Host — the chaotic journey promises to terrify viewers with its blood-splattering incidents and haunting narrative. The entire movie is shot from Annie’s (and the audience’s) point-of-view, with the scenes being shot on Annie’s personal iPhone and her car’s dashcam.

The horror project features a newcomer lineup consisting of Annie Hardy as Annie, Angela Enahoro as Angela, Amer Chadha-Patel, Mogali Masuku, James Swanton, and Jemma Moore. The official synopsis is as follows:

At the start of the pandemic, an indulgent and self-deluded livestreaming improv musician abandons L.A. for London, steals her ex-band mate’s car, and makes the wrong decision to give a ride to an elderly woman who is not what she seems.

Savage’s follow-up aims to surpass Host’s bone-chilling terror that left audiences anticipating the characters’ next moves. As the weeks pass, 2022 is becoming a certified contender as one of the best recent years for modern cinematic horror — and DASHCAM looks to join the fray.

Experience the horror first-hand when DASHCAM arrives in theaters and VOD on June 3.