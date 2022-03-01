Netflix released the full trailer for its highly-anticipated Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources on Tuesday. The series will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey to the fictional universe of monsters that feed the neurosis and fuel the impulses of the human characters in the animated coming-of-age comedy.

The new animated series promises Lovebugs, Hormone Monsters, and a parade of other creatures juggling romance, workplace drama, and their human clients’ needs. “Life down on earth can be very complicated,” voiceovers Maya Rudolph at the beginning of the trailer, who is reprising her role of Connie the Hormone Monster. “And that’s why people need us.”

In addition to Rudolph, other returning stars lending their voice talents include Nick Kroll, Thandie Newton, Jemaine Clement, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Jean Smart, Brandon Kyle Goodman, David Thewlis, Bobby Cannavale, and Maria Bamford. The series will also feature a handful of new characters, including Randall Park as Pete the Logic Rock, Aidy Bryant as Emmy the Lovebug, Henry Winkler as Keith from Grief, and Rosie Perez as Petra the Ambition Gremlin.

Lupita Nyong’o, Helen Mirren, Janelle Monáe, and Hugh Jackman are likewise named in the trailer, playing unspecified roles.

Based on the two-and-a-half-minute-long clip, which features Rick the Hormone Monster farting what appears to be a bubble of chewing gum out of his butt and Connie riding on a penis-shaped bull creature, the spinoff seems like it will be every bit as raunchy as its predecessor.

All 10 episodes of Human Resources will stream on Netflix on March 18.